Kaleah Crego was the Student of the Month for March. She was a senior at Hibbing High School. Her activities included marching band, archery, Key Club serving as secretary for a year, and Knowledge Bowl.
She also has taken advanced classes and been an honor roll student. She is employed at the Hibbing Public Library and Sammy's Pizza. In the fall, she plans to attend the University of Minnesota, Duluth to pursue a bachelor's degree in human biology and then to go on to get her Doctorate in Chiropractic. She enjoys spending time at the cabin and going long boarding.
