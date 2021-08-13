Payton Forer has been named Hibbing Elks Student of the Month for May. He is the son of Scott and Jen Forer and has a younger brother, Drew. He is a 2021 graduate of Hibbing High School. In high school, Payton participated in soccer, basketball, baseball, marching band and was a peer mentor his senior year. He received the “Triple H Award” from the HHS Athletic Dept. for being a three-sport athlete throughout his high school career.
He volunteers with the Special Olympics and is a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. This summer he is employed with D&N Construction in Rockford, Mich. In the fall, he will attend Hibbing Community College (HCC), where he will begin working on his Associate of Arts degree. Upon graduation from HCC, Payton plans to continue his education at Lake Superior College in its Physical Therapy Assistant program. In his free time, Payton enjoys fishing, hunting, waterskiing and photography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.