HIBBING — The council of the Iron Range’s largest city says that masks will not be required for employees and visitors in city-owned buildings.
At the Hibbing City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Cannata on Wednesday evening said if people “want to wear a mask, they can.” He continued, “If they don’t, they don’t need to.”
The council’s decision came on the heels of the state of Minnesota announcing its plans to give employees a choice of becoming vaccinated for COVID-19 or receiving weekly testing to work in state-owned buildings.
The City of Duluth and St. Louis County Board of Commissioners last week announced it will require mask-wearing amid an variant-influenced uptick in COVID-19 cases.
At Hibbing City Hall, City Attorney Andy Borland and Interim City Administrator Pete Hyduke noted how Gov. Tim Walz ended the state’s emergency powers earlier this year and so councilors now hold the right to choose whether it will adopt a mask-wearing requirement.
That said, city councilors must continue to attend in-person meetings. “If there’s no emergency in effect, they need to be here,” Borland said, adding that non-elected officials including himself did not have to show up to council meetings and could opt for teleconference calls.
Various businesses, schools and governments across the region and the state have been grappling with whether to require mask-wearing given the increase in cases.
“We do know that everything is in flux,” Hyduke said. “The state is strongly recommending that those not vaccinated wear masks.”
Local councilors and staff discussed how big retailers like Walmart and Target had imposed such requirements for employees, but not yet so for customers. They mentioned how Hibbing Community College started requiring mask-wearing requirements on campus, after following Minnesota State system’s guidance calling for masks in counties with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, HCC Interim Provost Aaaron Reini later confirmed in email.
Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman made note that both Fairview Range and Essentia Health had moved to mandate vaccines among employees.
“Let’s keep it open,” Hoffman-Saccoman said, referring to the council’s decision to decline a mask-wearing requirement. “This will be a changing target.”
•••
In other business:
Every member of the council applauded when appointing Sheena Mulner as the new city-clerk and treasurer.
At the council meeting, Hyduke announced that Mulner will replace Mary Ann Kepler — becoming the first in an expected round of hires for top municipal jobs.
Mulner, of Hibbing, joined the local government agency as an auditor in 2014, before becoming the internal auditor, city officials said. She is now scheduled to enter into contract negotiations for the new role with the city in the upcoming weeks.
With her changing positions, the city will now seek to post an opening for an internal auditor, and continue to search for a full-time city administrator.
Last month, the council appointed Hyduke as the interim replacement for former city administrator Tom Dicklich, who resigned from his role to take on the executive director position at the Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.