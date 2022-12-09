HIBBING—The city council voted Wednesday to approve the 2023 City budget and set the final 2022 levy, payable 2023, at $9,542,886, a slight 5.9% increase from the 2021’s $9,007,268.
The net value increase is $535,618.
HIBBING—The city council voted Wednesday to approve the 2023 City budget and set the final 2022 levy, payable 2023, at $9,542,886, a slight 5.9% increase from the 2021’s $9,007,268.
The net value increase is $535,618.
The vote came after a short presentation from City Clerk-Treasurer Sheena Mulner during the Truth-in-Taxation portion of the meeting, where she explained via slide show how the levy works, and what the city’s budget would look like in 2023.
In September, the council voted to set a preliminary levy of $9,993,520, which was approximately 10.95% increase over the final 2022 levy passed last December.
State law mandates cities set an initial number in September each year and then a final levy is due by the end of December. Once a preliminary levy is set it cannot go up but it can go down—which is exactly what happened.
Hibbing City Administrator Greg Pruszinske told the Mesabi Tribune in September that the city was “trying to balance challenges that are atypical like the highest inflation we’ve seen in 40 years, procurement and supply chain issues that add substantial costs—sometimes up to 40%—to equipment and infrastructure purchases, etc. We’re working to meet the many challenges of the community while not over burdening our taxpayers.”
On Wednesday, Mulner told those in attendance that for 2023, Hibbing’s Fiscal Disparities distribution is decreasing by $320,401.80 after a large increase the prior year. She also pointed out that the city’s general fund is the largest operating fund of the city and that the levy for 2023 is a 1.8% increase from 2022, $6,427,759 to $6543,296.
In pointing out some of the reasons for the increase, Mulner displayed a slide that pointed out several things including four collective bargaining agreements were up for negotiation at the end of 2022; the city has been working on moving to a comparable worth pay structure; unions that have settled—2.75% pay increase for 2023 plus the stepped pay structure; insurance rates have increased 9.5% for active employees; inflation has impacted the budgets as CPT over the year ended October 2022 is 7.7%; and utility rates have increased 5%.
The Capital Fund levy, which covers the cost of capital improvements and new equipment increased from $441,732 in 2022 to $692,000 in 2023 (57%).
Mulner pointed out via slide that aging equipment and infrastructure as well as inflation and procurement challenges attributed to the increase.
Items in the 2023 Capital Budget include: City hall building improvements; greens mower and utility cart; ambulance; new squad for police department; parks master plan; new software; the Mineview project; and the Carey Lake Campground project.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.