Hibbing voters could be asked to approve a half a percent local option sales tax this November.
Should it become a reality, the money raised by the tax—approximately $980,000 annually according to city officials—would go toward construction costs for a proposed Hibbing Regional Safety Center to house the city’s police, fire and medical emergency services.
Wednesday, the Hibbing City Council took the first step in the process by unanimously approving a resolution dedicating the sales tax to the building.
The city had sought $22 million in bonding money (the estimated cost of the project, which is still in the funding phase) from the state in 2021, but a stalled session ended any chance of that happening.
City officials are once again looking to secure bonding money in 2023—at least half of the $24.2 million via a bill (HF 511) authored by Rep. Spencer Igo (District 07A), Pruszinske said Thursday.
During Wednesday’s council meeting, City Administrator Greg Pruszinske told those in attendance, and those watching the live stream, that city officials had “work shopped” a local option sales tax a number of times and even discussed it at the last council meeting.
“It would be something that we could implement locally here. It would take advantage of some outside dollars,” Pruszinske said. “Indications are a half a percent sales tax locally here would produce about $980,000 annually. Of that $980,000 about 55% would be local dollars that we would collect. About 45% would be outside dollars that we would collect.”
The resolution was step one in the process. Pruszinske said the second piece would be getting one “of our House representatives or Senators to carry the legislation and then it would go to a referendum,” which he anticipated could happen this November.
Pruszinske said city officials reached out to Sen. Rob Farnsworth (District 07) and Igo and that they both said they would be willing to carry the legislation, knowing that it goes to local taxpayers to be implemented.
“So that’s a long way of saying our local taxpayers would have the opportunity to vote it up or vote it down,” Pruszinske said.
The legislation must be drafted and ready to go by Jan. 31.
Pruszinske said that city officials would do some further analysis on what it means to local taxpayers, and try to get a better handle on how many dollars it would produce and that the money brought in would go toward would be combined with the state bonding money the city is pursuing in St. Paul.
“Just because we’re pursuing the local option sales tax doesn’t mean we won’t continue to pursue other funding options. In fact, we just had a meeting with Congressman (Pete) Stauber and that was part of the conversation, if there were some federal earmarked funds that we could pursue for that project,” Pruszinske said.
He added that if passed, the local sales tax would only be in place for a defined amount of time—once the safety center project is fully funded it would go away.
The resolution vote was unanimous, with very little comment.
“I think it’s very important—a lot of due diligence was done on this, a lot of research—that at the end of the day the vote is in the hands of the taxpayers,” Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman said. “And that’s where I feel comfortable knowing that and being able to vote yes for that reason only is because our taxpayers have the final say.”
Pruszinske said Thursday by email that Hibbing is a regional community and “our public safety services are often deployed around the Iron Range.”
Currently the Hibbing Police Department leases space from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s department.
“We’re in need of additional space to accommodate our force, we also need some gender specific space,” he said. “Our fire department building also lacks gender specific quarters; struggles to accommodate the size and number of pieces of equipment we need to service our residents—we have fire and ambulance under one roof.”
In other business the council:
• Approved a 1% annual increase to sewer rates per a recent sewer rate study.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant requesting $350,000 for the Cary Lake Campground project. The campground is slated to have 30+ RV campsites, tent camping sites, and a restroom/shower building for guests.
• Approved a resolution to apply for a grant through the Commercial Redevelopment funding at the IRRR for $24,000 of the $115,750 total project costs for Phase 1 of the Hanson-Castle apartment building renovations.
