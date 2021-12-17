Hibbing council passes 6.49% levy increase

HIBBING — The city council approved the final 2022 city budget and 2021 levy Wednesday night during its regular meeting.
The total amount levied by the council was $9,007,268, which was a 6.49% increase from 2020.
Mayor Rick Cannata and Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman voted no on the resolution.
In September, the council set the preliminary city budget/levy for taxes payable in 2022 at $9,287,402, which would have been a 9.8% increase from 2021.
At that time, officials said the budget city staff came up with included an increase in spending of $1,066,288 and that total spending for the capital and permanent improvements decreased slightly by $3,768.
Interim City Administrator Pete Hyduke said by email in September that personnel was the largest operating cost and includes contracted increases of 2.75% for 2022.
In other business the council:
• Voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Councilor Jay Hildenbrand, who moved to a different part of Hibbing and out of Ward 4 and by statute can no longer represent that particular area.
That has created a vacancy on the council that can be filled in a number of ways, including special election or by appointment.
There are three years left on his term.
“The council has the obligation really to fill that vacancy with someone who resides within his ward going forward after this until next year’s election and at next year’s election that position for that ward should come up to complete that term,” City Attorney Andy Borland said.
After a brief discussion, Cannata said the council will have some committee-of-the-whole meetings and working sessions in early January to discuss how to move forward.
• Voted 4-2 to waive the city planning commission’s review of the city of Hibbing’s purchase of four properties located west of the Memorial Building to make room for a possible expansion of that facility.
At its last meeting, the council voted to purchase those properties using $470,000 from a dedicated fund set up years ago for just such purposes. The money in the fund got there from the city selling assets.
Borland said he brought the resolution forward Wednesday, in part, because it is a timing issue.
“Per the terms you had set, and (because) at least one of (the sellers) wants to close this transaction before the end of the year, it wouldn’t have time for the planning commission to consider it,” Borland said.
Borland said that because the city has a comprehensive plan, “oftentimes purchases and sales will go through the city’s planning commission.”
“When you have a comprehensive plan and you want to sell or purchase real estate, the city does, it goes to the planning commission to make sure the purchase, the concept, is in concert with what your comprehensive plan is hoping to do,” Borland said.
He added that typically the planning commission makes a recommendation but the council would ultimately make the final decision and that the council can bypass the process.
Cannata and Hoffman Saccoman were the two no votes.
“I’ll vote no against this because I think we jumped the gun,” Cannata said. “Like I said before, I’m not for it, I’m not against the project. Just how this all happened and went about and basically that’s one reason why I voted against the tax levy tonight because I was thinking about what’s going on and all that.”
