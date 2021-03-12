HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved purchasing 25 body cameras for officers to equip its police department.
Police Chief Steve Estey told the Mesabi Tribune that those numbers ensure all uniformed police officers and investigators will have a camera. The chief placed the $68,000 order including installation from the Aurora-based Roger’s Online Corporation on Thursday.
By buying the body cameras, Hibbing’s police department — the largest on the Iron Range — becomes the latest agency to adopt the technology. Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson has told the Mesabi Tribune via email that her officers have had body cameras “for two years and they are integrated with our in-car cameras.” Estey, an ex-Virginia detective, wrote in an email that his former department uses the Watchguard system and his officers will do the same.
Amid calls for police reform statewide and nationally, there has been a push from advocates and lawmakers to require officers to wear body cameras. The cameras are described as a tool to make police departments more accountable and transparent to the public, while providing officers the capability of collecting evidence and defending their actions during incidents.
In Hibbing, Estey had asked city councilors to purchase body cameras in August, less than two months after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Last month, the council approved his new policy to require officers to wear body cameras.
But on Friday, Estey wrote in an email that “the Floyd case did not have an impact on our department's decision to purchase the cameras as we were already planning to do this.”
Instead, he described speaking with other law enforcement agencies on the matter and talking “extensively” with local city councilors about buying the cameras last year after the state refined data privacy laws. He said the city could not get “the large capital purchase” on the budget until 2021.
The Mesabi Tribune called Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata and several city councilors, who did not return phone calls as of press time.
Previously, Councilor Tim Harkonen, a retired St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy, told a reporter he supported body cameras since they provide credible and evidential support for law enforcement and citizens. “Accusations against officers have always been there and will always be there,” he said. “And honestly, to put it up front, some of them are true. Those things happen. People make mistakes. Officers make mistakes. Nobody’s absolvable.”
Meantime, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office does not have body cameras, a continued point of concern among citizens who held protests after two deputies shot and killed Estavon Elioff, a 19-year-old Virginia man in Mountain Iron on Dec. 5, 2020. The two deputies, Ryan Smith and Matt Tomsich, were not equipped with body cameras when they reportedly used a K-9 officer to chase Elioff into the woods, where they deployed tasers and shot him five times. Last month, St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin cleared the deputies of the shooting, saying it was a justified use of a deadly weapon.
Since coming into office in early 2019, Estey has now managed to make the city’s first purchase of body cameras, after he updated the local police codes regarding use of force and other matters.
He also sought out and received city council approval to stock up on new guns and riot gear. In his first year at the helm, he purchased two dozen AR-15 Carbine .223 rifles, he previously said, “in the event of a serious situation.” This past February, he got a greenlight from the council to buy $26,998 on “protective safety equipment,” including batons, “riot”-styled helmets and body shields and pepper-spray, “in the event of civil unrest” in the city that did not report riots last year. The police chief expressed the need for preparedness.
For now, Estey explained that he expected the body cameras to arrive by early summer. (The department does not have squad cameras.)
“The cameras will be worn on the officers uniform shirt in the center of their chest area,” Estey wrote in an email, referring to Minnesota statutes 13.02 and 13.82. “The cameras are activated by the officer pushing a button on the camera when responding to calls and having law enforcement related activities. Body camera footage has several data privacy rules depending on the incident or parties involved.”
