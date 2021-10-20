HIBBING — While it’s not unusual for the city of Hibbing to have a surplus at the end of any given year, the unusual circumstances created by the onset of a worldwide pandemic in 2020 — and the shutdowns, adjustments and federal dollars that followed — have created an unusually larger than normal one this year.
Wednesday the City Council voted unanimously to authorize assigning that 2020 surplus of $1,382,328 to be used for future capital projects.
Pete Hyduke, director of city services, said the item had been discussed a couple of times during committee-of-the-whole meetings and that after conferring with the city’s bonding agent and auditors, he and City Clerk/Treasurer Sheena Mulner were recommending the designation.
“We’d like to follow their recommendations, what a lot of communities do, they take half of your surplus and put it in an account for specific uses,” Hyduke told the council. “Our specific use that we’d like to designate is for capital repairs and equipment and buildings.”
Another component of it, Hyduke said, is department heads will be coming up with five-year capital plans.
“This money stays in our budget, it just gets designated for specific uses. I guess we’re hoping in the future we can develop a policy to keep improving and expanding this. That any year we move forward where we have a surplus that half would go into this account so we keep backfeeding it and it would be available for the things that I just mentioned,” Hyduke said. “This just gives us a little more flexibility when dealing with grants or capital projects.”
Hyduke explained by email to the Mesabi Tribune earlier this week that the City of Hibbing has always tried to be fiscally responsible and close out any given year in the black, not in the red, by managing and monitoring their operating and capital budgets.
He said, “the 2020 budget year was impacted greatly by the pandemic which resulted in reduced spending of both operating and capital expenditures.
“We also received Cares Act funding which led to an increase in our 2020 surplus. With this surplus, the City of Hibbing would be creating a designated fund for supporting future capital projects,” Hyduke said.
Mulner said by email that the city received $1,232,039 in CARES Act funding and that that money had to be spent in 2020. The City allocated the money to “various expenditures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and to help keep our staff and the public safe.”
She also said there were rules regarding what the CARES act money could be spent on.
“We followed the US Treasury’s guidance, and the funding was subject to a single audit,” she said by email Tuesday.
Minnesota distributed $350,423,731 in CARES Act dollars to cities and towns in the state. The distribution was based on the legislative compromise contained in SF 47 during the 2020 1st Special Session. According to legislation, the money was a part of approximately $841.5 million of state CARE money that will be distributed to counties, cities, and towns.
On Tuesday, Hyduke said by email that the CARES Act wasn’t the only thing that led to a surplus. Due to the pandemic the city furloughed some staff for a while and the city was also in a hiring freeze and not replacing those that retired.
“We cut temporary employment during 2020 as well as almost all programs. From utilities to supplies there were decreases for all city buildings like the Memorial Building to athletic fields, everything was greatly reduced last year. We certainly never anticipated a pandemic when we budgeted for 2020 and the City of Hibbing usually ends with a surplus because we are frugal and responsible with city funds,” he said by email. “This surplus in 2020, because of the pandemic, was larger than normal so that is why we are making the recommendation to the City Council to reserve this amount to help alleviate future capital levies and become part of a capital plan."
