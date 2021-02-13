HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council this week voted 7-0 to buy new riot gear for police officers.
Also at the meeting, councilors passed a policy to authorize and require officers to wear body cameras.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey on Wednesday appeared at City Hall to ask for permission to buy $26,998 worth of “protective safety equipment” from Streicher’s police supply store in Minneapolis.
The council approved his request to purchase 23 black “riot duty” helmets with visors and gas mask shields; 23, 36-inch wood batons; 23 Avon PC50 “crowd control rated” gas masks; 27 canisters of “riot agent CS/CN/OC” AKA pepper spray; 28 “body riot” shields; forearm and elbow protectors, shin guards and gloves. The council also greenlighted his purchase of a “launcher: LMT 40mm 4-shot” and 100 double loop flex cuffs, among other items.
In a letter addressed to the mayor and council, Estey said he had requested the order in his 2021 budget proposal “for all of my officers in the event there were civil unrest in our community.” He continued, “In light of recent incidents in our country and state I feel the protective equipment is an immediate public safety interest that needs to be addressed.”
Nationwide the purchase of riot gear has been controversial with people saying it further militarizes the police and believing money could be better spent on crime prevention, mental health and anti-poverty programs. Meantime, regional police departments have bought riot gear following riots in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Due to the high volume, the Hibbing order is expected to arrive in several months.
***
In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, people held peaceful protests in May and June 2020, roughly 200 miles north in the cities of Hibbing and Virginia.
Area mayors imposed curfews and police officers maintained a visible presence throughout the days and well into the nights. Big Box stores like Target and Walmart closed their doors. Small businesses, restaurants and gas stations closed up shop as well. There was a storm of social media rumors that claimed rioters who would take to looting and vandalizing the local communities. Many users locally shared pages noted the popularity of gun-ownership among citizens and commented — some aggressively — on their intent to protect themselves with firearms against people seeking to bring harm into their neighborhoods.
At the time, Estey said he had received “intel” before the protests of the “possibility of unruly protesting that could occur like in other cities, including Bemidji.” He met with Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata, the city administrator and the fire and public works departments. Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said his city was also prepared for “vans of people” to show up during the protests or after nightfall to cause problems and so he coordinated a response with his staff, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Duluth Police Department.
The riots never came and the region has remained untouched from rioting, looting and related vandalism.
Still, elected officials in Hibbing backed their chief in believing that it is better to prepare themselves for the reflections of riots seen in Minneapolis or an active shooter situations as occurred when Gregory Ulrich recently shot five people, killing one at the Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo, Minn., a city of 16,000 residents set northwest of Minneapolis.
As a retired St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy, Hibbing City Councilor Tim Harkonen said that he remains largely in favor of the local police department equipping its officers with the newly purchased gear.
“It’s not a matter of big city stuff or little city stuff or urban versus rural,” Harkonen said during a phone interview Saturday. “It can happen at a bar. It can happen at a school. It can happen at a medical facility, as it happened in Buffalo.”
He continued, “The bottom line: it can happen anywhere, whether it’s a mass shooting or whether it’s a riot or a big bar fight. Having a helmet and other equipment available is a huge plus for our officers.”
Estey on Friday noted how some local citizens expressed worry about riots coming into town and agreed with the councilor’s sentiment of preparation.
“In Hibbing, we had that concern of a possible riot here and that was a big reason why we pushed to get this equipment,” he said. “If something were to happen here last year, we wouldn’t have been prepared equipment wise.”
He continued, “My hope is by getting this equipment we can be more equipped and be able to handle a situation like that. Hopefully it never does, but I’d rather be prepared than not prepared.”
***
Both Estey and Harkonen this week described the difference between policing in Hibbing and other sparsely populated cities and the metros. Harknoen noted that Hibbing is 186-square-miles, the largest city by total area in the state, and therefore proposes unique policing challenges.
“When I was working we just naturally assumed a gun in the home,” said Harkonen, who worked for 37 years with the county sheriff’s office before retiring in 2012. “Very high percentage of homes have guns in them. How do you prepare?”
“Upwards of 90 to 100 percent of the houses we go into we know there’s going to be a firearm in there to some capacity,” Estey added. “In northern Minnesota, it’s a big hunting and outdoors area.”
The police chief also suggested the riot gear could help his officers in dealing with “barricaded suspects” or people experiencing a mental health crisis. “This stuff we’re purchasing is a less lethal opportunity where officers could use that route versus a higher level of force, which makes it safer for the officer as well as the individuals we’re dealing with at the time,” he said.
This is not the first time the city council had approved purchases that have people saying it further militarizes the police. In 2019, the council approved Estey’s purchase of about two dozen AR-15 Carbine .223 rifles, he previously said, “in the event of a serious situation where they feel they need their rifle.”
Estey on Friday said, “There’s a lot of unknowing when you go into situations. And for my officers’ safety and for the community’s safety, I’d rather every available resource we can get our hands on if we could do it.”
***
The Hibbing City Council moved to buy the gear on the same evening that it passed a policy to make it a requirement for police officers to wear body cameras.
The city currently does not equip its officers with body cameras. Estey had asked the council to purchase body cameras last August, following the death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The request was made part of his 2021 budget and he expects to bring a proposal before the council during their next meeting.
Harkonen said he supports body cameras since they provide credible and evidential support for law enforcement and citizens.
“Accusations against officers have always been there and will always be there,” he said. “And honestly, to put it up front, some of them are true. Those things happen. People make mistakes. Officers make mistakes. Nobody’s absolvable.”
On Friday, Virginia Police Chef Nicole Mattson said the department had body cameras for two years. “They are integrated with our in-car cameras,” she wrote in an email. She was not immediately available to answer follow-up questions.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office does not own body cameras, a point of concern among citizens who held protests after two deputies shot and killed Estavon Elioff, a 19-year-old Virginia man in Mountain Iron on Dec. 5. The two deputies, Ryan Smith and Matt Tomsich, were not equipped with body cameras when they reportedly used a K-9 officer to chase Elioff into the woods, where they deployed Tasers and shot him five times. Last week, St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin cleared the deputies of the shooting, saying it was a justified use of a deadly weapon.
