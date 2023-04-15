HIBBING—A Hibbing-based production studio recently celebrated the grand opening of its new space.
Leedrick Studios is owned by Kristna Lee, a United States Air Force Veteran, and is located just off Highway 169 at 1711 East 13th St. in Hibbing.
“It’s nice to have a studio of this size to better serve customers and to offer services not normally seen except for in large metro cities or in Hollywood,” Kristina aka “Boss Lady” said.
Jim Lee, Kristina’s husband, said are no titles at Leedrick Studios. Jim, who goes by the nickname “Creative Beard,” Josh Fredrick, “Dread Master 3000,” and Katrina “Kat” Jensen, Imagination Station, provided some background on the studio and a behind-the-scenes tour.
“We’re stretching our legs,” Jim said, echoing Kristina’s sentiment about how the spacious stage area in the new building helps meet their customers’ needs. The main stage area measures 25 feet by 35 feet, 13 feet high, 18 foot ceilings, and has a motorized truss system, bi-colored lights, RGB panel stage lights, a sound treated stage, and more, according to a press release.
“We can take in a full motorhome,” Jim said.
When people step inside Leedrick Studios for the first time, Jim said they’re quite impressed—particularly people from the film industry.
Riki McManus Chief Production Officer of the Upper Midwest Film Office said although Leedrick is smaller than the studios found in Los Angeles or New York, the technology there is “outstanding.”
“I just think what Leedrick has done is fabulous and great for the region,” McManus said. “What a beautiful space and plans for future growth—we’re so excited to have it on the Range and will do what we can to help support it.”
Fredrick said the company serves customers at the studio and on-site, depending on their customers’ needs.
Jim said the studio mainly operates business to business and has clients across the country, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small, local businesses.
“I guarantee you have some at your home,” he said of the studio’s confidential clients’ products.
The studio has been used for models to train talent, and is also traveling to Los Angeles and New York to do work for Fashion Week.
“We’re kind of in the background, not in the limelight—we make our clients shine, the people we work for,” Jim said.
The studio has shot a series of four commercials for the organization National Women in Roofing, and other work that is featured on its website.
The entire studio, or even a portion can be rented out.
Along with its spacious stage area, the studio features a sound room, makeup and wardrobe room with three stations, a large miscellaneous room, an office and lounge area and three bathrooms and one shower. The studio also has a large gated parking area in the rear, semi-trailer access, and a large front parking area.
The company offers a wide range of video production services, including educational and explainer videos, commercial videos, customer testimonial videos, video series, photography, company story and brand videos, internal communication videos, social media videos, and podcast audio and video. In addition to video production services, Leedrick Studios also offers studio rental options that include a full sound stage, podcast staging, lounge area, makeup and wardrobe room, and more. Their studio is pet-friendly, allows smoke machines, and all-ages are welcome with WiFi access.
Jim said the studio can be set up to meet customers’ needs, and is pet-friendly and child friendly.
One custom set up they did recently consisted of transforming the lounge area into a bar for a scene a customer was shooting, Jim explained.
“The only thing we don’t do is adult content—and glitter,” Jim insisted.
Jensen quickly added to the prohibited activities, “No smoking, or vaping,” to which he concurred.
Leedrick Studios offers extra services such as equipment add-ons, crew availability, live streaming, and editing services to ensure clients have everything they need to create professional and effective video content.
To help meet a demand for a trained labor pool in the local film industry, Leedrick Studios is planning on offering some training in the future.
