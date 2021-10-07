HIBBING, CHISHOLM — The Hibbing and Chisholm School Boards have approved a shared Indian Education director position.
Chantel McGleno was recently hired by the two school districts, and is scheduled to devote 30 hours per week at the program in Hibbing and the remaining 10 hours per week in Chisholm.
Earlier this week, McGleno said she’s looking forward to offering support for Native American students, and bringing culture into the classrooms at both school districts.
“The Hibbing Schools is excited to partner with Chisholm on this important position,” Hibbing Superintendent Rick Aldrich said in an email. “Both districts had a need for this service, and collaboration provides a benefit to each community. Ms. McGleno provides an important service to our native american students and we are anxious to see where she can take this program.”
Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja echoed his sentiments, saying Chisholm is fortunate to collaborate with Hibbing for the position that although required under federal law, the district was unable to fill when posted earlier this year.
“It’s a no-brainer, and saves both districts money,” Rahja said.
Rahja said he’s also heard favorable reviews on McGleno and what she brings to the position.
“From what I gather, this lady is good,” he said.
McGleno lived and worked in Nett Lake on the Bois Forte Reservation for a number of years, before moving to the Iron Range about three years ago.
Prior to starting her new position, she worked for the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency as an early Head Start home based educator and a special education paraprofessional, and also served as an internal coach and tutor for the Minnesota Reading Corps program.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies and a masters degree in Learning and Technology. Back in December, upon receiving her teaching license, she began working on a second master’s degree in elementary education.
One of the things McGleno hopes to raise awareness of as director of Indian Education is the native languages, including the Chippewa, Bois Forte, Lakota, Sioux and Blackfoot tribes.
“In both offices, in Hibbing and Chisholm, there are native languages on the walls, doors, computers and desks,” McGleno said.
McGleno said she is still getting acclimated to her new position, but already has a lot of ideas for the remainder of the school year, and is planning on scheduling meetings with the Parent Committee for each district to do a brainstorming session.
There is currently a need for volunteers who are willing to share Native American culture, legends, or who can guide students in a craft activity.
“I am the least crafty person alive,” McGleno acknowledged.
The Indian Education programs in Hibbing and Chisholm are open to Native American students from preschool through 12th grade. McGleno said the program serves as a resource for students, including providing school supplies, college scholarship guidance and opportunities.
McGleno welcomes parents to reach out to her by calling the school, or through email.
For the Hibbing office, you can call 218-208-0841, extension 12060, or email chantel.mcgleno@isd701.org.
For Chisholm cmcgleno@chisholm.k12.mn.us and newsletter can 218-254-5726 and ask to leave a message.
