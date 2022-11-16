“Elf the Musical” is scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on the stage of historic Hibbing High School. Performances continue at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Nov. 19.

The play is directed by Megan Zubich and is adapted from the hit holiday movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

