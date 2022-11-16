“Elf the Musical” is scheduled to open at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on the stage of historic Hibbing High School. Performances continue at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Nov. 19.
The play is directed by Megan Zubich and is adapted from the hit holiday movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.
“It tells the story of a human raised as an elf at the North Pole,” Zubich said. “When he discovers his true identity as a human, he goes to New York in search of his birth father, a workaholic who has lost the spirit of Christmas. His adventures in New York include trips to the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Plaza, and Macy’s, where he becomes enamored with an employee dressed as an elf.”
The HHS production features senior Drew Aldrich in the title role of Buddy, and he is supported by fellow seniors: Kate Reckmeyer as Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s father; Maddie Helms as Emily Hobbs; and Ryan Nash as Santa Claus. Other featured roles are played by junior Annika Jivery as Jovie and eighth grader Cooper Grove as Buddy’s little brother Michael Hobbs.
An exciting addition to this show has been including students from Lincoln Elementary.
Zubich said she reached out to Megan Reynolds, director for the One Act and Hibbing High School spring play to see if she would be willing to direct the opening scene of the show, which takes place at Santa’s Workshop. The scene includes about 30 of the younger students from the Lincoln, playing Santa’s elves.
“It has been a huge success,” Zubich said.
Reynolds agreed and said allowing the younger students an opportunity to take part in the fall musical provides them with valuable experience.
“It’s valuable for them to experience a rehearsal process with a director and feel like what it comes to a rehearsal to learn choreography or lines, and to watch high schoolers, their older peers, to see where their headed and possibility,” Reynolds said. “It’s also important to me that the community gets to see what we’re doing in the schools. This particular play is creating a production that many people can enjoy. What’s more enjoyable than two dozen little ones running around on stage?”
Reynolds said “Elf: the Musical” contains aspects people know, and is a family-oriented production that you can bring your littlest kids, grandpa and grandma, and the whole family to enjoy. The spring play is select for students and is typically something “meaty and interesting” to work on, she noted.
Tickets for “Elf: the Musical” are $10 for adults and $7 for (K-12) students and senior citizens. Children Pre-K and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time from an HHS drama student or in the Hibbing Community Ed. office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.