HIBBING — A St. Louis County Sixth District Court Judge has extended the timeline to hear a request for a new trial made on behalf of Michael Allen Carbo, Jr., the 54 year-old man found guilty in the 1986 murder of 38 year-old Nancy Daugherty at her home in Chisholm.

Judge Robert C. Friday, in court documents filed on Tuesday, ordered Carbo’s motion for a new trial to be heard by the court at 2 p.m. on September 30, concurrent with a sentencing hearing that was scheduled at the conclusion of a jury trial last month.

