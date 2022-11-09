Hospitalizations due to RSV cases are continuing to climb in the Twin Cities, mainly among children younger than one. The most recent state report reflects what doctors are seeing across the country, and raising concerns about how health care systems will manage this spike in infections amid flu season, and a potential COVID-19 surge.

RSV—or respiratory syncytial virus—often presents like a mild cold, with symptoms that often include a runny nose, fever, coughing and sneezing.

