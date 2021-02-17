Heading back outdoors

A rider peddles his winter equiped fat tire bike past mounds of snow lining the walking patch surrounding Longyear Lake in Chisholm Wednesday afternoon. With temperatures slowly climbing after nearly two weeks of subzero temperatures more people are heading back outside.

 Mark Sauer

A rider peddles his winter equipped fat tire bike past mounds of snow lining the walking patch surrounding Longyear Lake in Chisholm Wednesday afternoon. With temperatures slowly climbing after nearly two weeks of subzero temperatures more people are heading back outside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments