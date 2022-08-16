Joni Dahl, 39, of rural Eveleth has been identified as the victim of Friday night’s head-on crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, according to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release.

In a separate accident Sunday evening, the State Patrol reported Glen Ellsworth Economy, 59, of Cook died in a one-car crash on Highway 53 at Heino Road.

