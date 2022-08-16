Joni Dahl, 39, of rural Eveleth has been identified as the victim of Friday night’s head-on crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, according to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
In a separate accident Sunday evening, the State Patrol reported Glen Ellsworth Economy, 59, of Cook died in a one-car crash on Highway 53 at Heino Road.
Dahl died after the 11:30 p.m. two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Highway 21, which is west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Alcohol was said to be a factor in the crash and the driver of the other vehicle is facing criminal charges, the news release said. The name of the other driver was not available as this edition went to press.
Dahl’s car was eastbound on Highway 21 before colliding with a westbound pickup truck that was driven by a 40-year-old man from Virginia. Dahl, the driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The news release said the pickup truck had apparently crossed over the centerline of Highway 21 into the oncoming traffic lane on a curve before striking the victim’s car. The driver of the truck received non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Duluth hospital for treatment.
“Alcohol was a major factor in the crash,’’ the news release said, and “the driver of the pickup truck is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide, in addition to crimes relating to driving under the influence upon his release from the hospital.’’
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Babbitt Police Department and area first responders were also dispatched to the accident.
—
In Sunday’s crash on Highway 53, driver Economy was northbound at Heino Road in Angora Township around 6:30 p.m., passed another vehicle and lost control, left the roadway and rolled, the State Patrol report states.
Roads were dry at the time of the accident and Economy was wearing a seat belt.
The Sheriff’s Office and Cook Ambulance and Fire responded to the scene.
