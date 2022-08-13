EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP – A 39-year-old rural Eveleth woman was killed late Friday night in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, which is west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The name of the victim and the other driver were not available as this edition went to press.

