Bill Goodman and Anna Van Tassel spent a combined 59 years educating students at Hibbing Community College.
Their names – along with 15 others – are now etched forever in the college's history.
Hibbing Community College is attaching the names of some of its longtime instructors and contributors to buildings and common spaces on the campus.
A celebration honoring the selected people and groups, was Friday at the college.
Goodman, who for 28 years taught art and led construction of a dedicated ceramics studio at the college, is having the studio named in his honor.
“It's unbelievable,” Goodman, who now lives in Cambridge, Minn., said. “I'm very, very honored. It's a total surprise.”
Goodman's family, along with families of others being honored, attended the celebration.
“It's a big deal for us,” Goodman said. “It was a good experience at Hibbing. There were a lot of good people at the school. We had a great program in the art department. We had several students who went on to get masters degrees and went on to teach.”
Van Tassel for 31 years coached, instructed, and was athletic director. She was one of few women of her generation to serve as director for both the men's and women's athletic teams, according to the college.
“It's a big deal,” Van Tassel, who still lives in Hibbing said. “I'm very humbled and honored to have that distinction.”
Van Tassel came to Hibbing following teaching jobs in Illinois and Nebraska. She found Hibbing Community College to be a “great place with great people.”
“I found out Hibbing was highly-respected,” Van Tassel said. “When I got there, I heard Hibbing was referred to as the Harvard across the highway. A lot of the instructors were from Harvard. Hibbing stood for academic integrity and excellence and those are the values we embraced with our student-athletes.”
Other honorees include former English, literature, vocational, library, nursing, biology, science, foundation, theater, and athletic instructors.
Victor Power, Village of Hibbing mayor between 1913 and 1923, Rudy Perpich, the first Hibbing Community College Foundation president and former Minnesota Governor, and Hill of Three Waters, an Annishinaabe cultural site near Hibbing, are also honored with building and common space names.
Naming the buildings is a major change for the college.
For years, college buildings have been identified by letters of the alphabet.
Naming buildings and common spaces gives the college the 'big college' feel and mirrors the naming of buildings and spaces at other Northeast Higher Education District colleges. Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College, are part of the system.
The naming helps offer clarity for students and visitors while honoring the college's century-long history of providing affordable education on the Iron Range, college officials say.
“It will help make each of our campus spaces stand out,” Aaron Reini, Hibbing Community College interim provost said. “It's pretty common for higher education institutions to have building names. Like other institutions, we saw significance and value in naming our buildings.”
A committee composed of college faculty, staff, student, alumni, community members, and a Bois Forte Band of Chippewa representative, selected the names from dozens of nominations, Reini said.
The naming comes as the five community and technical colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District next year merge under a unified college name.
“It's the last year of Hibbing Community College, so the symmetry is nice,” Reini said. “The timing of this naming and moving into a new chapter with this merger with the other campuses is truly exciting and inspiring.”
Hibbing Community College's roots go back to 1916 when Hibbing Junior College was founded.
Building/space names and honorees are:
• Goodman Ceramics Building: Bill Goodman, art instructor.
• Hill of Three Waters Commons: Sacred Annishinaabe cultural site.
• Levos Fitness gym: Gerry Levos, coach and physical education instructor.
• Magajna Hall: Bill Magajna, Hibbing Area Vocational Technical College founder.
• Marinelli Library: Anne & Angela Marinelli, Hibbing State Junior College librarian (Anne); Hibbing State Junior College French, Spanish instructor, assistant librarian (Angela).
• Mosley Hall: Harriette Mosley, nurse who came to Hibbing in 1905 and operated temporary hospitals.
• Palcich-Ongaro Hall: Edward Palcich & Frank V. Ongaro, biology instructor (Edward Palcich); science department (Frank V. Ongaro).
• Perpich Student Center: Rudy G. Perpich, first president Hibbing Community College Foundation president, former Minnesota Governor).
• Ponikvar Student Leadership Suite: Veda Ponikvar, Chisholm Free Press founder.
• Rolfzen-Higgins Hall: Boniface (B.J.) Rolfzen & Al Higgins, English and literature instructors.
• Van Tassel Athletic Center: Anna Van Tassel, coach, instructor, athletic director.
• Varichak Gymnasium: Richard Varichak, coach, instructor, athletic director.
• Victor Power Administrative Building: Victor Power, Village of Hibbing president.
• Wenberg Theater: Vern Wenberg, first Hibbing Community College theater director.
