HIBBING — People of all ages headed to Mr. Ed’s Farm on Thursday for an event called, Evening on the Farm.
Ed Nelson, owner of Mr. Ed’s Farm, located in rural Hibbing, served as the farm host for the event, organized by Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau. The free outing included barnyard tours, music, educational booths, children’s activities, along with displays by local farmer market vendors and more.
Nelson was all smiles as he welcomed visitors to what was the first big event at his farm in more than a year. Mr. Ed’s Farm, like many attractions in the area, had closed to the public following guidelines in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Nelson on Thursday said when fielding calls from groups and individuals wanting to tour or hold events at his farm, he had to turn them down.
“I said, ‘I’m sorry, but when things get back to normal, I’m going to have a party,” Nelson recalled.
“This is it (the party),” Nelson said as his face lit up on Thursday, clearly happy to see his farm once again come to life with the sounds of people having fun while learning about animals.
The event on Thursday provided an opportunity to raise awareness to the important role farms and farmers have on people’s daily lives.
“I think it’s important to have events like this to bring people out and to get the message to consumers where their foods come from,” James Dodds, a representative from Farm Bureau for Northern Minnesota said on Thursday.
A few feet away from where Nelson was standing, Mike Hanson of the North Star Draft Horse Association was in a horse barn introducing Nicole Kudrle, of Virginia, and her two children, Ole and Milly to a pair of Percherone horses, Harley and Barney.
Nicole said her family have visited Mr. Ed’s Farm before, and always look forward to seeing the animals there.
Under a tall stand of white pines, musician Casey Aro was strumming a banjo and singing. Aro encouraged the children and adults seated near him to join in.
Ashley Stephens and daughter, Vienna, of Hibbing, took a moment to pet the rabbits.
“We love it,” Ashley said. “We came to see all the animals.”
Representatives from the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota were on hand Thursday offering free books to children. They said the initiative was made possible through the agency’s literary campaign Imagination Library.
Vendors from the Hibbing Farmer’s Market on Thursday included Rich and Patty Johnson with honey from Bar Bell Bear Ranch, and Marje Holmstrom Sabo with cottage baked goods from her business, Love & Cardamom.
More information on Mr. Ed’s Farm is available at mredsfarmllc@gmail.com or by calling 218-966-1354.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.