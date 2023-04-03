Sen. Grant Hauschild is taking a stand against a series of proposed outdoor fee increases.
Hauschild, who represents Senate District 3, a large swath of northeastern Minnesota, says he’s opposing a half dozen proposed outdoor fee increases as a means to protect outdoor heritage and access to the state’s parks, lakes, hunting, and fishing.
“An increase in fees for recreation is not the right time,” Hauschild, a Democrat from Hermantown, told the Mesabi Tribune. “We have this surplus and it’s going to a lot of needs. But there’s no reason we should put those needs on the back of northlanders. I’m not going to vote for them.”
The fee increases are proposed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Individual resident fishing license fees would increase to $35 from $25; resident couple fishing licenses to $48 from $40; non-resident individual fishing licenses to $67 from $51, and three-year watercraft licensing fees would increase from 78 percent to 143 percent, depending on boat size.
An aquatic invasive species boat surcharge would increase to $20 from $10.60 and an annual state parks pass would be $45, up from $35.
With a 34-33 Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority in the Minnesota Senate, every Senator’s vote could be decisive.
Estimates are the DFL has proposed an additional $2 billion in taxes and fees over the next two-year state budget cycle.
A motor vehicle sales tax increase, motor vehicle registration fee hike, 75-cent fee on retail deliveries from online retailers, and a 0.7 percent payroll tax to fund a family and medical leave program, are among proposed DFL tax and fee increases.
However, on the outdoors fees, Hauschild said he has prevented the fee increases from being included in the final Senate Environment Omnibus budget bill.
Until the 2023 Minnesota legislative ends, there’s always a chance that one or more of the fees could still be slipped into legislation.
But with a $17.5 billion budget surplus, Hauschild said it’s not the time to hit residents in the pocketbook for recreation.
“To me, let’s address fees when they’re needed,” Hauschild said.
Sen. Rob Farnsworth, a Republican from Hibbing, said the state should not be raising any fees.
The Republican caucus estimates the proposed DFL tax and fee increases are in the billions, Farnsworth said.
“We have a $17 billion surplus,” Farnsworth said. “Now is not the time to be raising any fees or taxes.”
Farnsworth said the DFL wants to spend the entire state budget surplus.
“The surplus will be gone and down the road they will want to increase taxes,” Farnsworth said. “In addition to not having any new taxes, we need to reduce taxes, especially on Social Security benefits.”
As proposed, water fee increases and utility license fees for crossing public land and water would also increase.
Hauschild said some groups support increased outdoor fees because it means more funding.
But Hauschild said he’s heard from citizens opposed to fee increases.
“I met with a veterans group and they said, “Don’t vote for those fee increases’,” Hauschild said.
Meanwhile, Hauschild is supporting legislation to upgrade fish hatcheries without raising fees and is authoring bills for outdoor projects at the Silver Bay Trailhead, Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, Crane Lake boat access, and all-terrain vehicle trails.
“Minnesotans should be able to enjoy the great outdoors without facing financial barriers, which is why I opposed any and all fee increases to DNR recreation fees this session,” Hauschild said in a statement. “Folks in the northland cherish our hunting, fishing, and parks, and we need to protect these opportunities. Public access to these natural resources is the key to preserving our outdoor heritage across northern Minnesota. Everyone has the right to enjoy the abundance of nature the northland provides, but fee increases would get in the way.”
Watercraft registration fees have not increased since 2006, according to the DNR.
State park vehicle permits increased in 2018, the first increase in a decade, according to the DNR.
Select fishing license fees were raised in 2017.
