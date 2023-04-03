Grant Hauschild

GRANT HAUSCHILD

Sen. Grant Hauschild is taking a stand against a series of proposed outdoor fee increases.

Hauschild, who represents Senate District 3, a large swath of northeastern Minnesota, says he’s opposing a half dozen proposed outdoor fee increases as a means to protect outdoor heritage and access to the state’s parks, lakes, hunting, and fishing.

