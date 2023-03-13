Hauschild moves more regional bonding money

UTV enthusiasts ride on the Taconite Trail in Britt.

 LEE BLOOMQUIST/FILE

All-terrain vehicle riding is big business in northeastern Minnesota.

And variety of businesses would benefit from $1.55 million in all-terrain vehicle trail development funding under an additional $7.8 million in state bonding money for the region moved forward by Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown).

