Hauschild moves more regional bonding money

All-terrain vehicle riding is big business in northeastern Minnesota.
And variety of businesses would benefit from $1.55 million in all-terrain vehicle trail development funding under an additional $7.8 million in state bonding money for the region moved forward by Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown).
All-terrain vehicle trail connections to the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe “Y” Store along Highway 169 near Lake Vermilion and to the city of International Falls would be completed under the $1.55 million in trail systems capital improvements funding included in a proposed Senate bonding bill.
“It’s very important connections in our overall system to International Falls, for Bois Forte and to the Quad Cities,” Ron Potter, ATV Minnesota president said. “We really need it.”
About $50 million in northeastern Minnesota projects are currently included in the Minnesota House of Representatives version of a roughly $1.5 billion state bonding bill.
However, Hauschild said he’s been able to add the additional $7.8 million in projects within his Senate District 3 in the Senate version of the bonding bill.
That would bring the total investment in northeastern Minnesota to more than $57 million, Hauschild said.
In addition to the ATV trail funding, also included in the Senate version is:
- $2 million for city of Babbitt water, sewer and utility improvements.
- $1.75 million for city of Hoyt Lakes Community Recreational and Wellness Center improvements.
- $1.5 million for city of Bigfork community center enhancement.
- $1 million for city of International Falls regional health and wellness center planning and design.
“Our communities are the lifeblood of the northland, but they’ve been left behind as our state government failed to get a bonding bill done over the past three years,” Hauschild said in a news release. “Investing in these projects is critical to creating good-paying jobs, securing housing developments, providing recreational opportunities, and strengthening our communities throughout our region for years to come. I call on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to put politics aside and make the decision that this is the year that we finally pass a bonding bill.”
There’s no guarantee a bonding bill will pass.
But with a $17.5 billion state surplus, there’s plenty of financial backing.
Democrats hold a 70-64 majority in the Minnesota House and a 34-33 edge in the Senate.
The House bonding bill version passed with bipartisan support.
But some Senate Republicans may play their cards close to the vest on bonding as the caucus seeks an agreement with Democrats on other issues including eliminating the state tax on Social Security benefits.
The bonding bill, known as the Capital Investment Bill, requires approval by a two-thirds majority of each body in order to pass.
The ATV trails funding would provide $1 million for the Voyageur Country ATV Club to upgrade the Arrowhead Trail for ATV riding to International Falls, Potter said.
“It’s very important,” Potter said. “The Voyageurs club has been trying to get to International Falls for the past six years.”
It would also provide $500,000 for the Prospector ATV Club to upgrade the Taconite Trail for ATV riding to the “Y” Store and to Pfeiffer Lake, he said.
Connecting to the “Y’ Store would also allow riders to travel to Fortune Bay Resort Casino and The Vermilion Club bar and grill via county roads, Potter said.
Quad Cities ATV Club trail development would receive $50,000 from the bonding funding, Potter said.
Northeastern Minnesota has the vast majority of all-terrain vehicle trails in the state, bringing thousands of riders to the region each year.
A study on the economic impact of all-terrain vehicle riding in northeastern Minnesota is in progress, Potter said.
