ST. PAUL—State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild (DFL—Hermantown) announced his appointment to the coveted Senate Taxes Committee Tuesday. Traditionally freshmen Senators are not appointed to the high-profile Finance or Taxes Committees.
“The Taxes Committee plays a key role in determining our state’s budget and finances,” said Senator-elect Hauschild. “I look forward to serving on this critical committee for our region as we look at protecting our Taconite Assistance & Tax Relief Area, eliminating the double-tax on Social Security income, providing property tax relief for homeowners, increase Local Government Aid for cities and protecting other important investments across northern Minnesota.”
With historic budget surpluses in Minnesota, Hauschild will play a key role in determining the financial priorities for the State while serving on the Tax Committee.
Tax policy is very important for the Northland. Local communities receive ‘Local Government Aid’ (LGA) that assists with funding for key priorities. This is particularly important for smaller rural towns that lack the revenue streams of larger cities. Similarly, counties receive ‘Payments in Lieu of Taxes’ (PILT) on public land that play a key role in funding county services. Lastly, the Taconite Assistance and Tax Relief Area receives designated taconite taxes paid by mining companies via various formulas, while local property owners receive the Taconite Homestead Tax Credit to reduce their property tax burden.
“As a member of the Taxes Committee and Majority in the Senate, I look forward to ensuring the Northland receives its fair share of money from St. Paul.” added Senator-Elect Hauschild.
