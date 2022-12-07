ST. PAUL—State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild (DFL—Hermantown) announced his appointment to the coveted Senate Taxes Committee Tuesday. Traditionally freshmen Senators are not appointed to the high-profile Finance or Taxes Committees.

“The Taxes Committee plays a key role in determining our state’s budget and finances,” said Senator-elect Hauschild. “I look forward to serving on this critical committee for our region as we look at protecting our Taconite Assistance & Tax Relief Area, eliminating the double-tax on Social Security income, providing property tax relief for homeowners, increase Local Government Aid for cities and protecting other important investments across northern Minnesota.”

