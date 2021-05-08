Throughout the years of Iron Range history, there is a thread that runs unbroken – hard-working people. The Anishinaabeg people lived on this land and drew sustenance from the flora and fauna. Then, as the people of European lineage arrived, new ways of surviving arrived also.
The Anishinaabeg people knew the rhythms of the seasons and when to hunt, plant, and harvest.
Later, the white men who surveyed the land, cut down the trees, developed farm land, dug test pits and put down the railroad lines all had to work hard.
And what about the women? They had to be of every bit the same tough stuff as the men. The Anishinaabeg women planted gardens, stretched animal furs, preserved the bounty of the land with none of the security and conveniences we enjoy today. The white women who would call northern Minnesota home in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries toiled in cold shanties, one-room schoolhouses, large vegetable gardens, or behind store counters with no indoor plumbing, heating, electricity, or air conditioning.
In cold, dark Decembers and mosquito-filled Julys, these people persevered.
Today, Mothers’ Day 2021, we think of our own mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers.
Many of them left their homes and families, knowing full well that they would probably never see those beloved faces again. Their favorite friends and their hometown church were left behind to head for a place they maybe had only heard about in letters that arrived from someone who had already made the journey. Across a wild ocean, to a country where the language would be strange, they made their way.
We honor them. They were tougher than we can even imagine.
As regular readers of this page may remember, I have previously presented excerpts from “Roots and Memories” by Meimi Elisabetti (Mae) Koski. My parents got to know Mae in the 1970s. Because of physical health problems, she became a long-time resident at Leisure Hills (now Guardian Angels) Nursing Home in Hibbing. My dad worked there in the summers when he wasn’t teaching and he got to know Mae. My mother also visited her when visiting other old friends. Mae had such a gift for upbeat conversation, even though she suffered with her physical health.
Over many years she wrote her book, a detailed story of her family’s history and their lives as early homesteaders in the Cedar Valley/Floodwood area. The manuscript was eventually typed and privately published for her extended family and a few friends. My parents were so grateful to be given a copy and they read it many times, as have I. It is one of my most prized books. Mae died in 1986.
The following stories are taken from Mae Koski’s book “Roots and Memories.”
Those early settlers, “stump farmers,” had an iron will, the Finnish “sisu” (perserverance) to clear fields out of this heavy woodland and build farms that finally gave them a livelihood. So it was with my parents. My Dad cut timber for sale. He cut trees by hand, then dug or blasted with dynamite the big stumps that were left. There was mixed brush, fallen trees and limbs that had to be piled and burned. Before he had a horse, Dad did all this with his own muscle power.
Acre by acre, the fields appeared and crops were harvested.
Potato farming was an early money crop. The children were given “potato vacation” from school to help plant and later dig up the potatoes.
(My Dad, Edward Palcich, began his teaching career in 1938 in Hawley, Minnesota, east of Moorhead. He would recall that in that area, an important potato-growing region, there was “potato vacation” when schools were closed in the fall because so many students lived on farms and they were needed to dig up the crop. Teachers were invited to earn some extra money by digging potatoes too, and so my Dad did that for the two years he taught in Hawley.)
This work was all done by hand, and it was hard and backbreaking. Without a horse, the dried potato vines were pulled up and the potatoes dug by hand.
At that time there were a million and more potato bugs that came from who knows where. No sprays or effective poisons were to be had, so a solution was made from a green powder called “Paris Green” and with a leafy switch it was sprinkled over the plants. I was a grown girl and we were still having to do this to deal with the bugs. The powder was not even very effective.
Usually, we picked the bugs off of plants. Then, we’d pour kerosene into a pail and burn the bugs. We also would try to just brush the bugs off of the plants and into the pail. They are the “ishiest” bugs. The younger ones are brownish and soft, the older ones had a striped, hard back.
My Mother’s first experience with a large potato patch overrun with the bugs was an experience she never forgot. When my brother Edwin and I were still quite small, she spent a morning picking bugs and, thinking the coals were still hot in the cookstove, she decided to burn them. She dumped a whole lot of them into the stove. Then, she put Edwin and me into our buggy and pushed us down the road to visit our grandparents.
We came home late in the afternoon and, opening the door, saw a sight that made her cry! Evidently the leftover coals in the stove were not very hot anymore, so the bugs survived and crawled out. They were all over the room – on the beds, the walls, the windows, the floor, the furniture!
She cried, laughed, and picked the bugs one by one through the evening. She made sure they got burned in a bonfire.
With the passage of years, somehow, they have disappeared.
Following Finland’s fashion, the early Cedar Valley Finnish settlers expected the women to do most of the barn work of cleaning up after the animals, feeding them, and milking the cows. Women also helped with hay making, along with the housework. The man in the family did the land clearing or was away from home working at other jobs in lumbering, road work, or mining to earn money for building a decent house and barn.
As the cleared area got larger, so did the herd of cows. Mother, with the help of us kids, took care of the farm chores. Edwin and I learned to milk and do all the barn chores by the time we were ten. Sadie and the younger boys would learn as they grew a bit older. We could barely lift the shovel when we cleaned the cow and horse manure, carrying it in the shovel to a big pile behind the barn. This relieved our mother of that job.
The hay had to be carried to the cows from a shed or the barn loft or sometimes from an outside hay stack. Before a well was dug behind the barn and a pump put inside the barn, we used to carry pails of water to each cow from a well in the back of the barnyard or the well in the yard.
This yard well was called a windless well. Over the well, which usually was half full of water, a small box-type cover was built. It had a slanting door. Through this box was a round log that had a crank outside one end. When the crank was turned one way the pail went down into the water. When it was full, you cranked it up again. To pick up the full pail you had to stoop down and pull it out of the small, slanted, door-like opening, which was barely big enough to do this.
In the winter, water splashed and slowly built a slippery mound of ice. Lucky we didn’t constantly topple right over time and again. We must have been guarded by a pioneer angel who took care of us doing so many perilous tasks.
From this well we also carried water into the house for all its uses there. Later, a pump was put onto this well. This well also served as the refrigerator. Large spiked nails were pounded a few feet down where crocks of butter were hung. Milk cans and meat were hung there as well and even a five-gallon cream can.
We used to say our mother was a “water witch” because there had been some argument as to where a new well was to be dug. Mother wanted the new well close to the milk house. The well-digger and dad wanted to start drilling from the bottom of the old well to save pipe. This digger had just started a new outfit and made a contract with dad – a dollar a foot.
Mother gave an ultimatum: “You dig it here where I say, or take your rig home.” She had taken a forked willow branch and slowly walked around the yard. When she reached a certain spot, the branch started to pull hard toward the ground. It turned in her hand and she had no control to keep it straight. Many people believe this, and have tried it, but there are very few for whom it works. It sure worked for our mother, and there are witnesses to prove it.
Mother’s method had found a wonderful artesian well. Without any pumps or tanks, the water came up from eighty-eight feet of pipe with its own force. It was the best tasting water you could get, and it was the same temperature winter and summer.
Washday was a hard one for our mother. With eventually seven people in the house, a large pile of dirty clothes collected in a week. For her, as it had been for her mother, it was a must to wash on Monday. She had to rub the clothes on a washboard and boil and starch the white things. One of us children stayed home from school on washday to help with carrying in the water and doing other chores such as looking after the younger children while mother did the wash.
A bar of soap and elbow grease was all she had – at that time there were no detergents or special soap powders to clean clothes. Hanging clothes out to dry on the clothesline in the winter was a job. Of course, they froze immediately and after a while had to be carried stiff into the house where they were draped over doors, chairs, and whatever. It wasn’t until about 1935 that my mother got her first Maytag washing machine which was run by a gasoline motor.
When my sister Ellen was born, Mrs. Bauman was the midwife. It was March and the fields were flooded. She had to wade through some quite deep water to come to our farm. The Bauman’s farm was across the fields from ours with a creek between our fields. They spoke German at home and we spoke Finnish. Somehow we all communicated with each other, and one of their boys even became very good at speaking Finnish.
In my mind is a picture Edwin and I drew once. We knew how hard our mother worked in the barns, so, we drew a picture of a bench. Mother sat on one end with her feet up on the bench with a cup of coffee in her hands. Dad say at the other end just looking around, taking it easy. Meanwhile Edwin and I were pictured throwing manure out from the barn. We wanted to be of help to them and wished we could see them more often just sit and relax!
