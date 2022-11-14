The public is invited to a dedication ceremony on Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at Felicia Busby’s new home 202 2nd St. NW in Chisholm. Busby says she is excited to move into a safe, stable home after living in a substandard rental unit.
Felicia Busby (pictured with her daughter, Natalie) is partnering with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity to purchase a recycled Habitat home in Chisholm.
Submitted photo/Courtesy of NSLCHFH.
CHISHOLM—North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) invites the public to a home dedication for Felicia Busby of Chisholm. The dedication will be held Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at 202 2nd St. NW. This event celebrates Busby and her 8-year-old daughter, Natalie, in the last step of their journey toward affordable homeownership.
A brief program will include remarks by NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson and homeowner Felicia Busby. The Rev. Joel Kallberg will offer a blessing. Invited guests include State Representative Dave Lislegard, Mayor John Champa, St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, and Cleveland-Cliffs Public Affairs District Manager Sandy Karnowski. Following the program, the public is invited to tour the home and learn more about Habitat for Humanity.
The project is funded by generous individual donors and sponsorships from the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation and the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation’s Central Mesabi Fund for Human Services.
Felicia Busby moved frequently as a child and currently lives in a rental unit with cracked walls, drafty doors and windows, and black mold.
“I’m highly allergic to mold,” Busby said, “so it’s really hard for me being there for two years now. If it wasn’t for Habitat, I would just be sitting there. It’s definitely life-saving for a lot of people, like myself. I didn’t know the depths of the program before.”
Busby will be purchasing a three-year-old home that North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity acquired from a previous homeowner. Updates to interior paint, trim, doors, gutters, and the home’s HVAC systems were part of the process of refreshing the home for its new owners.
“A recycled home most often, as in this case, is the result of a Habitat partner family’s success in the program,” said Nathan Thompson NSLCHFH’s executive director. “The previous homeowner was able to move on to other housing, making this home available to Habitat. Felicia Busby was accepted into the homeownership program based on her ability to pay Habitat’s affordable mortgage, her need for housing and her willingness to complete the required sweat equity hours.
“She has been an excellent partner, helping on many Habitat projects including her own. She and her friends and family completed most of the work in getting her home ready for occupancy. We are excited to celebrate the strength, stability, and self-reliance that Felicia has built through the process building and affordably buying this home.”
Felicia Busby says she is grateful to soon live in a healthy, stable home near familiar, friendly neighbors. Natalie is most looking forward to her new bedroom. According to her mother, “She insists that it’s going to have her name written on every single wall. That’s just what she anticipates in her head. She’s pretty excited about our new home.”
About NSLCHFH
North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity has been working to build simple, decent, and affordable homes since 1995. The organization has served over 100 families in 15 Iron Range area communities. Families are selected based on their need for housing and their willingness to partner in the building of homes. Families must also demonstrate their ability to pay Habitat’s interest-free mortgage. Community support provides volunteer labor to build homes and staff committees. Individuals, businesses, churches, nonprofits, foundations, and government sources all contribute funding for building materials. Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit www.nslchfh.org.
