CHISHOLM—North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) invites the public to a home dedication for Felicia Busby of Chisholm. The dedication will be held Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at 202 2nd St. NW. This event celebrates Busby and her 8-year-old daughter, Natalie, in the last step of their journey toward affordable homeownership.

A brief program will include remarks by NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson and homeowner Felicia Busby. The Rev. Joel Kallberg will offer a blessing. Invited guests include State Representative Dave Lislegard, Mayor John Champa, St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, and Cleveland-Cliffs Public Affairs District Manager Sandy Karnowski. Following the program, the public is invited to tour the home and learn more about Habitat for Humanity.

