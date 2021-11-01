HIBBING — A group of 15 seniors from Hibbing High School along with electrical students from Hibbing Community College are experiencing hands-on learning, while helping to build a home for a family in conjunction with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH).
Since 2003 NSLCHFH, a non-profit organization, has built more than 100 homes.
Director Nathan Thompson said last week that he wants people to know that the agency is still active in the community, and in addition to breaking ground on the student build on Townline Road — the future home of Lacy Podlogar and her three children — two houses were dedicated last week in Hibbing.
“The COVID stuff just slowed the process down a little bit,” Thompson said. “We’re still building and helping families as we normally do, but it’s taking longer.”
On Oct. 26 dedications were held for the Moberg Family at 2516 East Second Ave., and also for the White Family at 2514 East Second Ave. The two dedications normally would have been sometime in June, Thompson said.
Abbie and Elena Moberg along with Abbie’s fiance Hunter Maki and their daughter Rose have been rehabilitating an existing home, according to a press release.
Ruth white’s home was built in partnership with the Applied Learning Institute, with construction classes from Hibbing High School providing the bulk of the labor, and electrical students from Hibbing Community College the electrical work.
“Ruth and her cat, Chunk, are ready for a home of their own,” it states in the release.
Progress is being made on the Podlogar home, where the concrete has been poured, and the walls are being constructed and ready to put up.
Erik Kuusinen, instructor for the Building Construction class at Hibbing High School shared his thoughts on the student build.
“It’s teaching them lifelong skills in the real world, and trying to get students back into the trades,” Kuusinen said.
Kuusinen said his students work at the home in two hour blocks, Monday through Friday, and anticipates the Podlogar home to be pretty much done by spring.
Thompson said a couple of longtime volunteers are assisting with leadership for the students, including Dave Ongaro, a retired teacher.
There is also a need for a group of about 10 to 12 volunteers to help at the student build.
Thompson said with the slab being poured a little later than usual, there’s a need for a pool of 10 to 12 volunteers in the next couple of weeks to help nail 2 x 4’s, standing up sheeting to get the house closed in before winter hits.
“What would you be doing if you were deer hunting? — put on your deer Onesie, and work outside on a house for awhile,” Thompson said. “Rangers are pretty hearty.”
The Buhl City Council recently granted a request for NSLCHFH to purchase two city-owned lots on State Street for $1 each, for the purpose of constructing two homes.
NSLCHFH plans to build two homes — each at approximately 1,1000 square feet, and at a market value between $130,000 and $140,000, according to Thompson.
“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Buhl and it was very generous on their part to partner with us on affordable housing,” Thompson said. ‘Those are people who are really thinking ahead.”
Leslie Nilsson, a long time Buhl resident was selected by NSLCHFH to partner on one of the new homes to be built in Buhl.
“She’s been in our program for a while now, and has been waiting for an opportunity to build in Buhl,” Thompson said.
Applications are still being accepted for the second home.
Thompson said there are some real cost efficiencies when it comes time to build the two homes, to be constructed next to each other, and also makes it easier for volunteers.
There are considerations NSLCHFH looks at when selecting families to partner on a home, including the willingness to partner with NSLCHFH, ability to pay a mortgage, and the need for housing. There are also income guidelines, based on household size in order to qualify.
NSLCHFH is an equal housing lender, and does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, relgiion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, family status, age, or disability, as stated on its website.
A minimum of 200 hours of “sweat equity” hours are required per each adult 18 and older in the family.
“The idea is you are partnering with us, and we are partnering with you to build your house,” Thompson said.
There are no special skills required of applicants, and there are willing hands available to show partner families what they can do, he said.
“It can be someone with a disability, or who never held a hammer, we’re willing to help with what you can do,” Thompson said.
Along with being invested in their new home, the family works alongside community-minded volunteers, who they develop relationships with.
“Usually our families put in a lot more than 200 hours,” Thompson said.
In the application process, NSLCHFH looks at the family’s ability to pay an affordable mortgage — usually zero percent interest for 30 years.
“We look at the family’s credit — we become the bank, and we originate a loan to them,” Thompson said.
There are times when a family’s credit isn’t perfect, but they’ve taken steps to turn things around.
Once the home is finished, the partner family purchases it from NSLCHFH, and then the mortgage payments they make are reinvested into building more homes, Thompson explained.
Another thing NSLCHFH looks at in the application process is a need for housing.
“That’s the easiest box to check,” Thompson said.”It’s very expensive to rent in our community.”
Thompson said along with the cost of rent, tenants sometimes face other issues, including mold and the cost of inefficient heat.
“A lot of times when families go into home ownership they are paying less,” Thompson said, while commenting on how sustainable, energy efficient living can impact lives over time.
For more information on the application process for NSLCHFH, you can call Family Services Manager Marney Maki at 218-749-8910, or go to the NSLCHFH website at, nslchfh.org.
