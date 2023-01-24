VIRGINIA—Michael William Haapala of Ely, accused of trying to kill his brother while both were teenagers in 2020, has been found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree.

That decision was handed down Tuesday by Judge Robert Friday in Sixth District Court in Virginia after a stipulated evidence trial was held for Haapala, now 18, on Jan. 17 of this year, according to court records.

