VIRGINIA—Michael William Haapala of Ely, accused of trying to kill his brother while both were teenagers in 2020, has been found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree.
That decision was handed down Tuesday by Judge Robert Friday in Sixth District Court in Virginia after a stipulated evidence trial was held for Haapala, now 18, on Jan. 17 of this year, according to court records.
Haapala essentially waived his right to a defense and a jury, leaving his ruling up to Judge Friday. According to the filing, “counsel for the plaintiff and defendant stipulated to, and the Court received, 124 exhibits, including physical evidence.”
Friday now has 7 days to “make detailed findings as to each essential fact.”
Attempted murder in the second degree carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
According to another court filing Tuesday, Haapala will be back in court for a trial at 2 p.m. Feb. 2.
It was reported in the Mesabi Tribune in October 2020 that Haapala, who was 16 at the time, was charged as a juvenile with second-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his then 13-year-old brother more than a dozen times and left him to “bleed out” near Miners Lake.
According to court records, and the story, police officers were dispatched to the lake at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, after a hiker found a person lying in a nearby ravine. An officer arrived and was led to the scene, where the younger brother was found “curled up in the fetal position in a gully.”
The officer reported that he was cold to the touch and heard a “groaning sound” when the officer checked for a pulse. After calling for medical assistance and determining the boy suffered from multiple stab wounds, officers reported that he said his older brother “tried to kill him,” according to court records.
An ambulance crew transported the boy to Ely Bloomenson Hospital, where he was later airlifted to the Duluth hospital for treatment.
Ely police went to the boys’ home and their father gave them permission to search the house. Haapala was at the home and taken to a squad car. In the house, police said they located a large kitchen knife that appeared to be recently washed and tennis shoes with apparent blood in the mesh.
Officers questioned Haapala, who allegedly told them that he and his younger brother went for a walk between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. that day and that he brought a knife and admitted to stabbing him “more than one time.” He allegedly told officers that he dragged his brother to the lake where he knew he would “bleed out.”
Ely police would later visit the victim at the intensive care unit in Duluth, where nurses informed them that he could not speak, but could communicate through pointing at words or pointing at letters to spell words.
The younger boy allegedly implicated his brother, and when asked if he had anything else to say about the stabbing, pointed to numbers and letters that indicated he was given “2 options” at the time. One option was to “die” but the boy could not recall the second.
On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Ely police said they received medical records showing the boy was stabbed “at least” 13 times: Twice in the neck, five times in the leg, two times on the arms, two times in the chest and two times on the hands.
He required surgery for his injuries, according to the story.
In April 2021, Haapala was found unfit to proceed with trial and was set to be committed as mentally ill but according to media reports, in December 2021 the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office petitioned to have him certified as an adult.
