HIBBING — A group of about 50 people — including some students — stood outside of Hibbing High School Monday morning protesting the district’s decision to require masks inside its buildings.
The school board voted 5-1 during its regular meeting last Wednesday — on a motion by member Jeff Polcher — to approve a mask mandate for K-12 students and staff after Superintendent Richard Aldrich initiated a discussion about requiring masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in light of receiving correspondence from local health officials urging the district to consider it.
Voting in favor of the motion were Polcher, Marge Martin, Kim McLaughlin, Kathy Nyberg, and Board Chair John Berklich. The lone no vote was from Mike Egan.
As of Monday afternoon, Hibbing and Ely were the only two school districts in the area requiring mask usage.
Health officials from local clinics, hospitals and the St. Louis County Health Department urged the board and superintendent (via letters) to require the masks in hopes of preventing a surge in COVID cases in the area similar to what some other areas around the country are seeing.
According to officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the United States recently surpassed 40 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 4 million of the cases reported in the past few weeks. They say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have generally increased throughout most of the country since the beginning of summer, fueled by the spread of the highly contagious Delta and that low vaccination coverage in many communities is driving these increases.
The seven day average for positive COVID cases in St. Louis County was 41.3 as of Friday, Sept. 10. That’s down from a recent peak of 54 on Sept. 5 and the spring peak of 64.1, according to information on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
After initially telling school board members during an Aug. 4 meeting that administration officials would only recommend mask usage to start the school year, Aldrich and his staff changed direction last Wednesday just two days into the school year.
Monday was the first day masks were required for all students, faculty and staff.
The crowd gathered outside the school before the first bell and featured a mix of adults and students of various ages, some holding signs that read things like, “unmask my kids,” “no masks,” “our kids, our choice,” and “we are coming for your school board seat.”
Some students attempted to enter the school without masks and were turned away, said Jed Holewa, a Chisholm parent who said he was on-hand to support his niece and two nephews that attend Hibbing.
“We saw unmasked kids enter the building and shortly after they were told to leave if they weren’t masked. One child was in tears as she left,” Holewa said, adding that he believes somewhere around 20 kids were denied access, but he was unsure of the exact number.
Holewa went on to say that the rally was organized through a Facebook page created after the school board’s decision but he wasn’t sure who created it.
“The whole idea behind the rally is to have a choice. It should not be mandated. Masks do nothing,” he said.
According to Howela there were still people in front of the building mid-afternoon.
Jolae Loehrer was one of the parents standing across the street from Hibbing High School on Monday protesting the district-wide mask policy.
“My child should not be forced to wear a mask, and they shouldn’t feel threatened that they will call the police,” Loehrer said.
Loehrer was accompanied by her 15-year old daughter, a sophomore, who said she was “kicked out” of the school building twice on Monday for refusing to wear a mask.
School officials told her they would call the police if she returned, according to Loehrer.
At the same time, Loehrer said her other child, who is two years younger, was still in school even though refusing to wear a mask.
Loehrer said she planned to home school her children, in the event the district does not come up with another option.
A little further down the block,Tara Hartl was protesting the mask mandate.
“Because I believe it should be a choice not a mandate,” Hartl, a mother of a sophomore and a fourth grade student, said.
She also addressed concerns about children participating in extracurricular activities and how it would impact them without a plan in place. She said in order to participate in sports, students are required to be enrolled in the district.
Hartl said she plans to find out what the school board’s plan is as they don’t currently have an option for distance learning. “As far as I know they don’t have a plan,” Hartl said.
Aldrich, who hadn’t responded by the press deadline to an email sent early Monday from the Mesabi Tribune seeking comment, told the school board during the Aug. 4 meeting that the State Legislature didn’t create any options for distance learning when Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID mandates ended earlier this year.
“For the Hibbing schools we are planning for five days a week in-person learning. There is no other option for us going forward,” Aldrich said at that meeting. “There is no hybrid. There is no online learning. For us to do that we’d have to apply to be an online learning provider and that application can take up to three years to possibly get.”
He said during that meeting that while the district can get some work to students digitally, they were not prepared to deliver an online model.
“Only a governmental mandate can change the five day in-person learning. We can’t make that decision at the local level,” he said.
Aldrich said at the Sept. 8 school board meeting that the plan was to present a formal policy related to the mask requirement at the next board meeting, which will be a working meeting, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 22.
On Monday morning, Matthew Hartl Jr., a 2020 Hibbing graduate, stood beside his mom at the protest on Monday. Matthew pointed out that he worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) during the height of COVID, and although he personally favors wearing a mask, he disagreed with the mandate.
“It should be a choice,” he said.
At one point during the rally, which was mostly peaceful, an officer with the Hibbing Police Department had to remind protesters that they needed to stay out of the street. Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey later confirmed that a juvenile female was cited near the school for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process, and was then released to a parent after the citation was issued.
In St. Louis County, there were 983 cases of COVID-19 in August (72 hospitalizations, 19 in ICU) and there have been 466 cases so far in September (three in ICU). There were five COVID related deaths in the county in August. One was listed as between the ages of 45-49; one between the ages of 50-54; two between the ages of 75-79; and one aged 80-84.
There have been two COVID related deaths in the county so far this month, both listed as over the age of 75.
