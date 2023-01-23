HIBBING - This year, 2023, marks five years that Shannon Paulsen Suite Dreams (SPSD) has helped those battling a terminal or life changing illness and their families create meaningful memories.

SPSD is a non-profit organization working to raise funds and book suites at various events, such as the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Timberwolves, so families with a terminally ill family member can enjoy the ballpark, stadium or event center.

