HIBBING - This year, 2023, marks five years that Shannon Paulsen Suite Dreams (SPSD) has helped those battling a terminal or life changing illness and their families create meaningful memories.
SPSD is a non-profit organization working to raise funds and book suites at various events, such as the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Timberwolves, so families with a terminally ill family member can enjoy the ballpark, stadium or event center.
“Those families get to enjoy a game in a suite with free food and beverages without the worry of having stairs or big crowds to deal with,” said Jim Paulsen of SPSD. “It allows families to enjoy time together and make some fun memories.”
Being able to honor his late wife of nearly 25 years, Shannon Paulsen, while giving families that precious time together means so much to Paulsen.
“We started SPSD to honor Shannon’s memory while proving a little fun for families who are in the middle of a horrible journey,” said Paulsen. “SPSD is entirely a volunteer effort with me, our three children, Miranda, Michele, and Emily, and a family friend currently serving in all capacities to make it work.”
It was the compassion for those going through similar journeys to what his wife of nearly 25 years experienced while going through stage 4 breast cancer that prompted the loved ones of Shannon to found SPSD.
“This is deeply personal for me and my family,” said Paulsen. “Shannon was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and passed away in 2016.”
During the last year of her life, as cancer spread and Shannon’s mobility was becoming less, a friend asked if they would like to come to a Twins game, explained Paulsen.
“We declined the invitation due to the crowd, waiting in lines, climbing stairs, etc.,” he said. “However, my friend let us know that we were invited to his company’s suite and there would be none of the issues we were concerned about, so the family took him up on his invitation and went to the game. We have great memories of that experience and what it meant to us, and that is what we hope to give to other families.”
Seeing the enjoyment of the family as they experience quality time together is meaningful, according to Kim Perrella, whose cousin’s family was a guest of SPSD. After the experience, Perrella joined the SPSD board.
“It’s incredibly satisfying to be able to help these families and to see the happiness and joy as they attend the game, even though it’s only a few hours,” stated Paulsen. “We know that the memories are being made are well worth the time and effort we put into getting events set up and we are making a difference for these families.”
SPSD is funded by fundraising and events, such as supporting SPSD through birthday gift donations, the SPSD Halloween Fundraiser in the fall, No-Tap Bowling, which is coming up this spring, and the Name that Song events. Occasionally, a supporter uses the charitable donation program through their employer, which Paulsen said is always a nice surprise.
Families can apply by contacting SPSD through its Facebook page. Often, other people inform them about a family, and SPSD will reach out to them.
As they go into their fifth year, Paulsen’s hope is that they provide this for families for many years to come. He added that he could not be prouder of fulfilling their mission.
“I think Shannon is smiling down on SPSD and our efforts to help families create something positive during the most difficulty chapter of their lives,” said Paulsen about what this would mean to Shannon.
