While conditions across northern Minnesota’s state snowmobile trail system have improved dramatically in the last week, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are asking riders to continue to use extra caution as there remains thin ice and rough trail in a few key spots on the trails and traffic is up.

The same could be said for some of the club-maintained spur trails: While most of them have been cleared of fallen or leaning trees after December snowstorms that dumped two feet of heavy wet snow on them made for some extra clean up, there are still a few spots that need work.

