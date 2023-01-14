While conditions across northern Minnesota’s state snowmobile trail system have improved dramatically in the last week, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are asking riders to continue to use extra caution as there remains thin ice and rough trail in a few key spots on the trails and traffic is up.
The same could be said for some of the club-maintained spur trails: While most of them have been cleared of fallen or leaning trees after December snowstorms that dumped two feet of heavy wet snow on them made for some extra clean up, there are still a few spots that need work.
The bottom line is to use caution and stay to the right while riding.
“Our swamps are finally starting to solidify and thicken. I imagine pretty soon we will be praying for more snow, but at the moment trail conditions are looking really good,” Brad Dekkers, assistant area trails supervisor said this week as part of his regular report. “There remain a few spots throughout the trail system where ice in swamps and beaver ponds remains thin/rough/dangerous.”
According to Dekkers, mid-week the entire Taconite State Trail from Ely to Side Lake was groomed and in fair condition except for two 2 to 3-mile segments of ungroomed trail.
The first segment is just west of the Pike River bridge and the second is 2 miles west of Pfeiffer Lake.
He advises to use caution in the Ely-to-Purvis segment as it remains narrow.
By Wednesday almost the entire Arrowhead was groomed and in fair condition. The first few miles from the Taconite State Trail junction north to Lost Lake Rd remains ungroomed due to open water and thin ice in the first part of Lost Lake swamp.
The Landing Spur north to the Orr South spur was scheduled to get its initial groom before this weekend.
The Putnam/Fishing Lakes and Lake Vermilion Park Trails are open, but continued caution is needed while riding, Dekkers said in his report.
“As we get the Arrowhead and Taconite fully groomed, we will be shifting more of our time and equipment toward opening the Putnam-Fishing Lakes and State Park trails. High ground and dry swamps are still very rough, and ice in swamps remains inconsistent. If using the trails right now, please use caution and travel at your own risk,” he wrote.
---
While the recent heavy snowfall has made for excellent snowmobiling conditions throughout the state, DNR officials are doing their best to get the word out that eager riders need to make safety a priority.
This long weekend coupled with moderate temperatures will kick an already busy season into high gear.
“Opportunities to ride snowmobiles are entirely dependent upon the weather, and in years when there’s a lot of snow, like this year, we see an uptick in riders,” said Capt. Jon Paurus, DNR Enforcement education program coordinator. “It’s imperative that anyone who plans to head out makes good decisions and keeps safety at the top of their mind.”
According to a news release from the DNR, “already this snowmobile season, too many rides have ended in tragedy. While the DNR doesn’t yet have official reports for all fatalities, preliminary reports indicate six riders have died in crashes this season—that’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season. Eleven snowmobile riders died in 2019-2020 and 10 died in 2018-2019.”
Last Saturday in Morcom Township near Cook, 55-year-old Nancy Leann Grieman of Albertville, Minn., died after the snowmobile she was driving struck a tree on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Area first responders were dispatched and upon their arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. “It appeared the female driver, who was the only occupant of the snowmobile, had lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to strike a tree,’’ authorities said.
To ensure a safe ride the DNR suggests:
• Stay on marked trails. Minnesota’s snowmobile clubs work hard to maintain good riding conditions on the state’s trails. Riders who stay on groomed trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. (Civil penalties for snowmobile trespass have doubled this year.) Riders can check trail conditions on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/snow_depth) before heading out.
• Don’t ride impaired. Drinking and riding is a primary cause of crashes and plays a role in about 60% of those that are fatal.
• Watch your speed and stay to the right. Going too fast is another main cause of crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes occur when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object. When meeting another snowmobile, always slow down and stay to the right.
• Be careful on the ice. In recent years, nearly every through-the-ice fatality has involved people who were riding a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle when they fell through. There must be at least 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider. Check the ice thickness as you go.
• Take a snowmobile safety course. It’s required of anyone born after 1976 and recommended for everyone. People with snowmobile safety certification are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal crashes.
