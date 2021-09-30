Groom given a certificate for her quick action

Shannon Bert and her daughter Willow, 11 months, met with Megan Groom at the Eveleth Fire Hall Thursday night. Groom was presented an award by the City of Eveleth and the Emergency Medical Service for saving the life of Willow when the baby was choking and Groom spotted the distressed baby and her mother running for help in downtown Eveleth on September 16.

 Mark Sauer

