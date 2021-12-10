TOWER — Greenwood Township is now waiting for bids on a new filtration system that will fix their water source after high levels of arsenic were recently found in the water, said Supervisor Barb Lofquist.
The discovery of arsenic came up last month when the township decided to test the drinking water that comes from a deep well and is accessed by local residents through a faucet on the side of the Town Hall, she said.
“It was my idea’’ to get the water tested, Lofquist said in a telephone interview, because it smelled like sulfur.
She was thinking it could be mercury, but finding arsenic was a scary thing.
“I hope it opens some people’s eyes,’’ said Lofquist, who believes “the testing needs to be more often.’’
Dozens of people in the township of about 1,000 residents (including seasonals) used the faucet, which has now been shut off and the handle removed, she added. “There is no safe drinking water available at the Town Hall.”
The test of the drinking water this fall found 102 parts per billion of arsenic, which is 10 times the acceptable limit, the Star Tribune reported. The township does not have a municipal water supply for homes like major cities, but instead has a deep well that delivers water to the Town Hall.
Area residents drive to the Town Hall, fill jugs up with the free water and bring it home.
“Arsenic is a naturally occurring element that is found in combination with either inorganic or organic substances to form many different compounds. Inorganic arsenic compounds are found in soils, sediments, and groundwater,’’ according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Anita Anderson, supervisor of MDH’s non-community water supply unit, said the agency was working with the municipality to resolve the issue. She called 102 parts per billion “high”.
“We’ve seen above,” she told the Star Tribune.
She said that due to the small population served by the Greenwood Township well, the state only regulates it for acute contaminants such as nitrates and bacteria that would make people immediately sick. The agency does not regularly test or monitor these wells for contaminants such as arsenic.
Anderson said that because most of the people who tap the Greenwood Township faucet probably don’t drink it every day, they’re probably in no danger.
“I don’t think they are at high health risk,” she said. “If someone drank it for many years, every day, my worry level would definitely be higher.”
The CDC says “people are most likely to be exposed to inorganic arsenic through drinking water and to a lesser extent through various foods. Water sources in some parts of the United States have higher naturally occurring levels of inorganic arsenic than other areas. Other sources of inorganic arsenic exposure include contact with contaminated soil or with wood preserved with arsenic.’’
“Unusually large doses of inorganic arsenic can cause symptoms ranging from nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea to dehydration and shock. Long-term exposure to high levels of inorganic arsenic in drinking water has been associated with skin disorders and increased risks for diabetes, high blood pressure, and several types of cancer. Inorganic arsenic and arsenic compounds are considered to be cancer-causing chemicals. Forms of organic arsenic (for example, arsenobetaine) found in seafood are not known to be toxic to humans,’’ according to the CDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.