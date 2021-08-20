At 5 p.m. Friday U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest officials reported the Greenwood fire had jumped Highway 2, triggering evacuations west of the highway and in the Slate Lake, West and East Chub Lakes and Highlife Lake areas.
Fire personnel are involved and the Lake County Sheriff's Department are conducting evacuations.
According to media reports, the fire crossed over a point designated as a Management Action Point, triggering the evacuations.
The Ely Echo is reporting via Twitter that more local fire departments are now involved, helping to protect structures, including Ely, Babbitt and Morse-Fall Lake.
The news outlet also Tweeted that with the river between One Pine and White Iron dried up Morse-Fall Lake and Ely fire departments are trucking water to the Ely airport to refuel bombers. Jets are having to get fire retardant in Hibbing.
The Greenwood fire in Isabella started last Sunday after a lightening strike and had burned more than 4,700 acres by Thursday evening. Forest Service officials say more than 250 personnel are on the ground along with a multitude of equipment.
The Forest Service-Superior National Forest is updating it's Facebook page regularly.
