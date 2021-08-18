The Greenwood Fire southwest of Isabella is now threatening cabins, homes and recreational sites as it burns more northern Minnesota forest.
The wildfire which started Sunday afternoon, grew to about 3,200 acres on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
It means the wind-blown, heat-driven fire has expanded about 62.5 percent since Tuesday when it was approximately 2,000 acres.
As aircraft dropped water along the northern edge of the fire Wednesday to protect endangered cabins, homes and recreational sites, forest service officials expect additional growth.
“Given the dry fuel conditions, we will see more acreage added,” Sarah Shapiro, U.S. Forest Service timber resource assistant public information officer said. “Right now, there's one finger going north and one finger going northwest with green in between. We expect the fire to expand into the green area, which is what fires do.”
No structures have so far been lost.
However, the fire is threatening structures, according to a U.S. Forest Service update.
Southerly winds have continued to push the fire north.
Most of the cabins, homes and recreational sites in the area are north of the existing fire, Shapiro said.
The fire is not threatening any northern Minnesota cities, she said.
Tonight, the U.S. Forest Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Lake County officials are holding a public meeting at 6 p.m at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland. The meeting will be broadcast on the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest Facebook page.
“It will be a general fire update with the team,” Shapiro said. “Fire information officers will speak and there will be maps.”
As aircraft dropped water along the northern edge of the fire Wednesday, firefighters worked to build a fire line around the south edge near Greenwood Lake.
As of Wednesday, 42 firefighters, two helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft, eight engines, two dozers, and two tracked vehicles are at work on the fire.
Additional fire suppression crews and engines were to arrive Wednesday.
A Red Cross shelter is open at the Finland Community Center for evacuated residents.
Eleven additional wildfires are burning, controlled or extinguished in northern Minnesota.
A local fisherman on Monday afternoon spotted a fire and used a bucket to dump water on the fire until firefighters arrived. The fire was contained and controlled at one-tenth of an acre.
On Wednesday afternoon the U.S. Forest Service reported via Facebook that a fire near Lake Leander had been detected. Officials estimated that the Moose Lake Fire near Britt was 25 acres in size around 4 p.m. Seven different aircraft, heavy equipment, and engines were on scene and additional resources had been ordered.
A half-acre fire detected late Monday three miles southwest of the Ely Airport along Little Lake Road is being mopped up.
