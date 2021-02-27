Janessa Kringle helps a student with their snowshoes during the Greenhaven Winter Extravaganza, Friday, Feb. 26.
Calvin Timmerman was all smiles as he zipped down a hill on a sled.
Roberta Monacelli leads a group of students through the northeast corner of the school grounds during the Greenhaven Winter Extravaganza, Friday, Feb. 26.
Fire pit master Gary Milani keeps the fires burning while the students enjoy a snack of hot cocoa and donut holes.
From left, Lisa Perala and Carrie McDonald have students push them down the hill during the Greenhaven Winter Extravaganza.
Photos by Gary Giombetti
