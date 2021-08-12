Children try out the newly opened Inclusive Playground at Greenhaven School in Hibbing Thursday morning. The playground is designed to allow all children including children with physical handicaps to enjoy outdoor fun.
Greenhaven School Principal Carrie McDonald welcomes visitors to the opening of the school’s new inclusive playground Thursday afternoon and thanks the many volunteers and donors who made the project possible.
