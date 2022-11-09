It’s a deal.
Nearly four months after negotiations began, United Steelworkers (USW) and United States Steel Corp. on Tuesday reached tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contract.
The deal includes a 21.55 percent wage increase over the contract term, health care improvements with no premiums, improved retirement benefits, an additional holiday, improved vacation, new parental leave, and a $4,000 Essential Worker Appreciation Bonus, according to a U.S. Steel summary of the agreement.
“I think it’s pretty good,” Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at U.S. Steel’s Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin said. “It kind of matches the pattern with (Cleveland) Cliffs. I’m happy with it. I think our members will agree with the same.”
The tentative agreement still needs to be voted on by about 11,000 USW members at U.S. Steel iron ore, flat-rolled steelmaking, and tubular facilities across the nation, including about 1,500 at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac.
After USW members receive summaries of the tentative agreement, a vote will likely take place in early December.
“Great day today,” Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine said. “It’s a good fair contract that was earned by our bargaining committee. It was a tough wait, but well worth the wait.”
USW’s bargaining committee voted unanimously in favor of the tentative agreement, Bonach said.
Included in the agreement is health care coverage that remains the same, an Inflation Recognition Payment that provides quarterly payments if inflation hits certain markers, a five percent base wage increase in each of the four years of the contract, a 50 cent-per-hour increase in contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust Fund, a floating holiday that each USW member can use as they desire, an additional week of vacation for employees with more than 30 years of service, 12 days of paid time off for victims of domestic violence, and two weeks paid parental leave.
“Basically, we got everything we looked for,” Bonach said. “The health care. And the retirements are big, very big with the extra dollars. I’m very proud of our whole bargaining committee. I’m pretty sure out membership will approve.”
David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer, said the agreement is another example of a shared commitment to the company and the ability to find common ground.
“I appreciate the efforts of both sides to work towards a fair and mutually beneficial agreement,” Burritt said in a statement. “We took the time to get the right collective bargaining agreement that was truly ‘Best for All’.” The agreement includes sustainable and substantial base wage increases, an appreciation bonus, a new floating holiday and increased contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust. It also includes active healthcare that allows you to keep the same providers.”
Barry Melnkovic, U.S. Steel senior vice president and chief human resources officer, said the deal continues a U.S. Steel profit sharing plan to USW members and is responsible to all stakeholders.
“This tentative agreement is a textbook example of a responsible contract that meets the needs of our business and our employees and maintains the existing uncapped profit sharing plan that enables our employees to be among the highest paid in the industry,” Melnkovic said.
With ratification of the agreement, USW members at all Iron Range taconite plants will be working under new labor contracts.
Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. previously reached agreements with USW members at Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing, Minorca Mine near Virginia, and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes.
