Grass, junkyard fire contained to less than 1 acre

MOUNTAIN IRON — Four Iron Range fire departments, along with the Minnesota DNR, worked to contain a grass and junkyard fire in rural Mountain Iron Monday afternoon, which required the use of a helicopter in the initial attack, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in the 4900 block of the Haenke Road.
The fire was contained to less than an acre, but burning vehicles presented the biggest challenge to firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire departments on the scene included: Mountain Iron, Virginia, Clinton, and Kinney-Great Scott.
