Our home comes to life every time our grandchildren Tenley and Maverick come over.
This year the stages at their schools were filled with the joy of the season and the special excitement and energy only they can bring.
Tenley was first up with her first grade Christmas program. She took to the stage with her classmates dressed in a beautiful maroon and black dress, a black sweater and a necklace her mother wore at her wedding.
She highlighted “Jingle Bells,’’ “A Chubby Little Snowman,’’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’’ and many other holiday favorites with a smile from ear to ear and animated gestures to match the music.
Our granddaughter was especially proud to show off her classroom and classmates following the program. Punch and goodies were a hit for the kids, their parents and grandparents, as well.
A few days later we were lucky enough to attend the program for grandson Maverick. Now 3 1/2, he matched Tenley’s animation and gave the songs his own flare.
In “The Angels Go Marching’’ (sang to the tune of “The Ants Go Marching’’), Maverick used every inch of the stage to dance, march and twirl along with the songs. He even clapped his approval of each number.
Maverick, too, got the chance to show off his school, where each family had to opportunity to build a Rice Krispies treat house with their child/grandchild. The building kit came complete with gum drops, M & Ms, Peeps and frosting to adorn the kids’ edible works of art.
The programs were equally as fun as seeing them react to the different Christmas decorations at our house.
I often see Tenley glancing at the horseshoe tree filled with ornaments or touching the snowflakes hanging from the ceiling.
Both Tenley and Maverick are amazed by Santa’s Musical Toy Chest (a Christmas decoration we bought for our first Christmas 35 years ago) that plays several holiday classics when it’s turned on.
However, the grandkids don’t know how to turn it on and we tell them it only plays at Christmastime. Try as they might, they can’t get the music to play.
We turn it on when the time is right and tell them it’s a little bit of Christmas magic.
