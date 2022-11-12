INTERNATIONAL FALLS – The newest hotel in northern Minnesota is hosting a grand opening on Thursday, November 17 in International Falls.
The AmericInn by Wyndham is an 85-guestroom property with a meeting room for 66, a breakfast room, exercise room and pub. The pool has new technology utilizing both traditional water treatment equipment backed up by a new ultraviolet system. Combined with natural light from large pool area windows, you feel the comfort similar to a beach-like environment.
“We have had guest comments on the brightness, how clean and modern the look is, both inside and out,” said Jim Makowsky, Director of Operations for WDA Management Company, the hotel’s management company.
“We are excited to be in International Falls. The community has been so welcoming and inviting; these are true characteristics of the AmericInn philosophy.
”The cost to build was nearly 12 million dollars. Initially this project started before covid in 2019. It was put on hold for a while and was resurrected in 2021. Construction began the summer of 2021 and the hotel quietly opened its doors late summer of 2022. The building design is only the second of its type, the first is in San Angelo, Texas. This new design brings a whole new look to AmericInn.
“AmericInn by Wyndham is very excited to welcome this amazing new hotel to the brand,” said Clement Bence, Brand Vice President for AmericInn By Wyndham. “This is a great hotel in a wonderful location. It will provide a neighborly welcome to all travelers including the 94 million Wyndham Reward members.”
General Manager Emily Kvitek said, “I’m proud of how welcoming and clean the property is. This is a reflection of the dedication and work ethic of our new staff.”
Director of Sales for the property, Kayla Cluff, added, “I’m overwhelmed with the support the community has shown for the new AmericInn by Wyndham.”
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting is Thursday, November 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2500 Keenan Drive, International Falls.
“Here in International Falls and the surrounding areas, travel and tourism are a huge part of our economy,” said Delaney Roshell, Executive Director of International Falls, Rainer and Rainy Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We are grateful for this investment in our community and very excited to see what the future holds for the AmericInn.”
Introductions and Welcome will begin at 12:10 p.m. Makowsky, Bence, property owner William Aho, Harley Droba, mayor of International Falls, Paul Nevanen, Koochiching Economic Development Authority and Roshell are featured speakers.
“I’m grateful for the teams on this project, from Truline Construction, Truman Howell Architects, Park State Bank, many of the subcontractors and our own onsite staff,” said Aho, who also owns the Eveleth Super 8 and the AmericInn of Mountain Iron.
“They are the most precious assets I have.”
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting includes complimentary appetizers and beverages, plus door prizes throughout the day and a grand prize drawing for a 50” Samsung TV at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
