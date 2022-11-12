Grand opening set at AmericInn by Wyndham in International Falls

The AmericInn by Wyndham, the newest hotel in northern Minnesota, will host a grand opening on Thursday, November 17 at its International Falls location.

 SUBMITTED

INTERNATIONAL FALLS – The newest hotel in northern Minnesota is hosting a grand opening on Thursday, November 17 in International Falls.

The AmericInn by Wyndham is an 85-guestroom property with a meeting room for 66, a breakfast room, exercise room and pub. The pool has new technology utilizing both traditional water treatment equipment backed up by a new ultraviolet system. Combined with natural light from large pool area windows, you feel the comfort similar to a beach-like environment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments