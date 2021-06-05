Graduation time has come around with the lilacs and the warmer temperatures. Remembering one’s own graduation there may only be snippets – the color of the graduation robe, a special gift, a friend’s party. When it really sinks in that you will not be sitting in those classrooms or performing on that stage or playing on that field ever again – well, that’s when graduation becomes very real.
One hundred years ago this week, the 89 members of the senior class from Hibbing took their graduation walk. Many were the children of immigrants. They might have spoken a language other than English at home and might have been the first in their families to achieve twelve years of formal education. During their lives the world had changed. Horses were being replaced by cars. Electricity made the streets bright at night. A vicious war had ravaged Europe and claimed many American lives. A horrible flu pandemic had killed hundreds of thousands.
Here on the Iron Range, the mines were busy and main street businesses were as well. Some graduates would go right to work in those mines and businesses. Some graduates would go on to more education. Some graduates would soon marry and begin raising children. Each must have hoped that life would be happy.
The following essay by a graduating senior in Hibbing was printed in the 1920 Hematite, the high school yearbook (or annual). The essay is signed only “R.A.” It gives readers today some insight into the life and hopes of a student here on the Range one hundred years ago.
What a High School Education Has Meant To Me
When I graduated from the eighth grade I really and truly believed that I was well-educated, that I knew all there was to know and that young people went to high school or college just to follow a custom or form. My parents had come from a foreign country where children haven’t the splendid educational advantages we have, but they realized how essential is an education, and they decided that their children should get the full benefit of the public school system in this country.
So after I graduated from eighth grade I was sent to high school, and after attending for a short while I began to realize that I had a great deal to learn yet, that I was ignorant, in fact, decidedly uneducated. I realized that it would be quite impossible for me to go to college so I made up my mind then and there to do my best at high school and get as much benefit as possible from a high school training.
I took a general course during my first two years at Hibbing High but I specialized in a business course in my junior and senior years. I suppose that every student in senior year regrets not taking certain subjects during the first three years. When it came to picking out my senior course of work, there were so many subjects that I would have liked to have taken. It is impossible to crowd everything into the senior year, for there are also so many interests outside of class work.
How I hated English when I first began its study! And how much I appreciate it now. I heard or read somewhere that a well-educated person is one who can fit in under any circumstances. This is quite a general definition and if it is so, how glad I am that I know something about the really great authors and poets. If I go into the company of people who are really well-read, how much I will appreciate the fact that I know something about Milton, Shakespeare, Cooper, Scott and the many other writers with whom well-educated people are acquainted.
Then again, I can be quite thankful that I took a business course. How much good shorthand, typewriting and bookkeeping will do me if it ever becomes necessary for me to use these skills to earn a living. I find the work challenging, interesting, fascinating and not at all difficult. If I am a success in the business world I will owe that success to my training in high school.
I didn’t like mathematics or history when I first began their study, but now I realize how important those subjects are. I often hear that geometry and history are two subjects that make one “put on thinking caps” and use one’s brains – if one had any. These subjects develop the mind and make one able to think quickly and clearly to see and understand other problems.
I have talked about the subjects I have taken and their influence, but what about the result of being in an environment of this sort where one meets different pupils and teachers? A person can’t help being influenced by surroundings. Here in school I met and associated with people of different views, religions, nationalities, and I can truly say that this association has done me a great deal of good. I have met people (both students and teachers) whose friendship has been very dear to me and which I value very highly. When I leave high school I will try to keep in touch with them. They have had an influence on my whole life.
• • •
HHS Class of 1921 – One Year Later
After they leave the high school halls, where do they go? Thanks to the yearbook staff of the 1922 Hibbing Hematite, we know a little something about that. In the 1922 yearbook, the 1919, 1920, and 1921 graduates are listed, followed by what they did after graduation.
A couple of notes: Some high school graduates did not go to college immediately. They might be needed at home, perhaps caring for younger siblings, especially if the mother was ill or deceased, or working at whatever sort of job they could find to help their family. Sometimes after the younger children were a bit more grown up, the older siblings could go to college.
Classes taken at the Junior College might be used to prepare for transferring to a four-year college or to better prepare a young person to enter the job market.
When “Normal” is listed, that is another name for “Teachers College.” It references the “normal” classes that teachers would be required to take. At this time, a high school graduate could take one or two years of “Normal” college and be qualified to teach elementary students. If a person wanted to teach at the high school level, a full four-year degree was generally required.
In most school districts, the day a woman married she lost her teaching job. It explains why there were so many teaching jobs open. Female teachers were also paid less than their male colleagues. These facts didn’t change until Unions worked for a change.
Emory Abell -Hibbing Junior College
Hildur Anderson -Teaching
Alvin Anderson -Hibbing Junior College
Magda Bang -Nurse’s Training, Rochester
Alyce Banks- Superior Normal
Pasquale Bongo -Duluth, Minn.
Anna Brady -Congdon’s Drug Store
Frank Burkman -Working
Ernest Burkman -Working
Marian Carlson -Nurse’s Training, Chicago
Mabel Clevidence -Nurse’s Training, Rood Hospital
Richard Colmer -Working
Ernest Davies -Salesman, J.C. Penny Co.
Catherine Driscoll -Hibbing Junior College
Harry Dwyer -Working
Edna Eck -Home
Minnie Ecklund -Stout Institute
Lillian Ellis Hibbing -Junior College
Oscar Elnes -Working
Edythe Erickson -Teaching
Matilde Erspamer -Stenographer, Schirmer Bros.
Joseph Fox -Working
Laura Flower -Home
Violanda Fraboni -California
Maurice Geary -Mechanic, E.W. Coons Co.
Eleanor Gerow -Home
Josephine Gohres -Hibbing Junior College
Clara Goethe- Married
Leo Gow -Working
Gladys Graham -Nurse’s Training, Los Angeles, Calif.
Mary Houser -Married
Elsie Holmberg -Metropolitan Store
Cecilia Hill -Teaching
George Hill -Androy Hotel
Gunnard Jarpe -Hibbing Junior College
Neil Jarvi -Working
Harold Jivery -Hibbing Junior College
Louise Kaiser -Alden Music Store
Nellie Kinnunen -Stenographer, Anderson & Anderson
Vera Kreis -Hibbing Junior College
Ida Korhonen -Duluth Normal
Gene La Mothe -Working
Mrs. Mary Lee
John Lindquist -Working
Aadla Laulay -Teaching
Marian Madden -Normal Training
Sadie Markus -Teaching
Esther Kay Maki -Hibbing Junior College
Marcella MacNarmara -Hibbing Junior College
Jennie Maki -Bookkeeper, Remington Lumber Co.
Lillie Mills-Stenographer, Brude & Rowe
Lillian Mukari Savolainen-Jewelers
Senia Nelmark-Teaching
Frances Niles-Home
Helen Niemi -Superior Normal
Thornton Northey-Hibbing Junior College
Elizabeth Oikarie-Normal Training
Oscar Ohman-Hibbing Junior College
Merton Olin-Hibbing Junior College
Hildur Olson-Deceased
Florence Osherman-Chicago University
Florence Patterson - Teaching
Elizabeth Pasch-Normal Training
Alice Pearce-Married (Mrs. W.J. Ryder, Jr.)
Michael Peskor-Hibbing Junior College
Olga Peterson-Hibbing Junior College
Anastacia Petrick-Teaching
Francis Putnam-Hibbing Junior College
Kathryn Renner-Working
Isabelle Ryan-Working
Jeanette Rosenberger-Wisteria Tea Room
Hazel Sanderson-Home
Eino Salminen-Duluth Business College
Percy Smith-Hibbing Junior College
Milton Schmidt-Hibbing Junior College
Margaret Slattery-Superior Normal
Ardell Sheehy-Superior Normal
Thomas Silliman-Hibbing Junior College
Albert Sonaglio-Hibbing Daily News
Lenora Swinnerton - Minneapolis, Minn.
George Sullivan-Working
Mary Taveggia-Home
Angelo Taveggia-Hibbing Junior College
Tunie Toivola-Teaching
Lempi Toivola-Superior Normal
Esther Warra-Teaching
Alice Wellner-Hibbing Junior College
Evelyn Wahlquist - Teaching
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.