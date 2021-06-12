One hundred years ago the world was a very different place – in some ways, but not all ways! High school yearbooks from the past show us that high school students of any era liked to tease their friends, whisper about their teachers, and have excuses for not doing their homework… just like today.
In Hibbing one hundred years ago, the new high school building in “South Hibbing” was under construction. The Class of 1921 would not attend school in those classrooms, but they could see the building that their younger siblings and friends would be graduating from in a couple of years. For the Class of 1921, the original high school, the Lincoln High School in North Hibbing, was their school.
The following is taken from the Hibbing Hematite 1921 yearbook. In it, the Class of 1921 shared stories about their high school activities, jokes, and memories. They might not have realized that one hundred years later their words would again bring alive the teen-agers that they were then. But here they are…the Class of 1921!
Class Flower ….. Sweet Pea
Class Motto ….. “Find a Way or Make One”
Class Colors ….. Old Rose and Silver
The Junior-Senior
The annual banquet and ball was given to the Class of 1921 by the Juniors on April 7. The Lincoln gymnasium was artistically decorated with blue and white streamers, which extended from the center of the ceiling to the sides where Japanese panels hung on the walls. The table decorations carried out the Senior Class colors in every detail and the menu offered the best of everything.
During the banquet, the Junior College orchestra played. Several clever toasts were given by the Juniors and their guests.
Fred Bruce, toastmaster of the evening, gave a short speech of welcome to which Thornton Northey, the Senior Class president, responded. Then followed a short talk by Mr. Alexander on “The Builder.” He mentioned the many conveniences and opportunities that will be offered to the Hibbing students in the new school which is under construction. Mr. Beal talked on “Sports” and Mr. Donovan on his favorite subject “Co-operation.” A clever toast on “Butterflies” was given by Alice Congdon, who very carefully classified the different species in the graduating class of 1921. Marcella MacNamara then toasted the “Grinds” in a very original manner.
While the tables were being cleared away, a program was given in the auditorium. Jennie Hyvari presented a piano solo, Ingrid Gunderson a vocal solo, and Ermyne Snyder a violin solo. Horace Jaynes then impersonated kindergarten children speaking pieces, and Exzilda Berard presented a “Gypsy dance.”
When the guests returned to the gymnasium, it had been transformed into a beautiful ballroom where the rest of the evening was spent in dancing.
The Juniors are to be complimented on their charm as hosts and the Seniors are sure that they will never forget this event in their high school career.
•••
Basket Ball
The 1921 basket ball (at this time, the sport we call “basketball” – one word – was almost always written as two words) season has been the most successful season for Hibbing High since 1914. Having four members of the 1920 team and several budding stars from the ranks of the previous season’s second team still with us, our prospects for a successful season looked very favorable. When Mr. McMillan started working with the boys in the fall he knew just what they could do and proceeded to teach them how to do it.
The boys soon learned the fine points of the game and after a month of hard practice the season started. It was a very stiff schedule, but the team stood up under it well, only losing two games. Hibbing lost to Duluth Central by two points and to Chisholm, the second time the teams met, by one point. Hibbing beat Coleraine, Buhl, Eveleth, Virginia, Coleraine (a second time), Chisholm, Grand Rapids, Virginia (a second time), and Buhl (a second time).
Mr. McMillan is to be complimented on the general fitness of the team. Under his guidance it became the most perfectly rounded team in the district. None of the boys outshone the rest but each was a fit and finished player.
After finishing the regular schedule, the team entered the district tournament. It was here that they demonstrated their ability to play the game as no one had ever seen them play before. After defeating Chisholm and Gilbert in very fast games but by comfortable scores, the Hibbing team earned the right to meet Duluth Central in the final game of the district tournament.
This game was generally conceded to be the fastest, best and most thrilling game ever played in this district. Both teams worked at top speed every moment and it was not until the final whistle went off that anyone could tell how it would end.
When the end did come and our boys led by the narrow margin of one point but were never-the-less the district champions and were to represent the district at the State meet, the Hibbing fans went literally wild. And were we proud of our team? YEA!
Ernest Burkman, Class of 1921 and a member of the basket ball team, wrote the following which has been shortened from what appeared in the yearbook.
After having won the district title, we prepared for our trip to Northfield, Minnesota. On Tuesday, March 15, 1921, at 3:00, there was a mass meeting called for the purpose of giving us a rousing sendoff. Captain Al Sonalio, Alton Nord, Ernest Messner, and Ernest Burkman were the only members of the team who gave speeches since the others were too bashful. At 3:45 the mass meeting came to an end and we started off to the Duluth, Missabe & Northern depot. I can truthfully say that we were given a greater sendoff than the soldiers received during the war.
We arrived in Duluth at 7:20 and left that night at 11:10 on the Northern Pacific for St. Paul. We left St. Paul the next morning and arrived in Northfield at noon. The crowd surely was happy. The weather there was like summer weather here. The grass was green and the birds were singing.
On Wednesday evening the college held a circus which was very pleasing to the bunch. As the circus was going on, the coaches of the sixteen teams were called together and drew their lots. As a result of this drawing, Hibbing got one of the strongest teams at the tournament, the State Champions of 1920 with practically the same line-up as they had last year. The team was Red Wing.
Hibbing and Red Wing met Thursday in the second game of the morning. Red Wing came on the floor confident of winning this game. It was a close game, tied 11-11 at the end of the half. We hit our stride in the second half so when the final whistle blew the score was 27-20 in favor of Hibbing.
That evening the second round was played and Hibbing now faced New Ulm. The New Ulm team was composed of five six-foot corn-fed farmers. The Hibbing team looked like pygmies next to them. We let them get away to a 10 to 2 advantage before we woke up and began to work hard. Near the end of the game the score was tied at 21 to 21. Then New Ulm shot one long basket giving them the game with a score of 23 to 21.
We regretted defeat, but there were no ill feelings. We had given all we had and that’s all that can be expected of anybody. There were 2,000 fans at the game that evening and it seemed that everyone rooted and yelled for Hibbing.
On Friday evening a banquet was served at the Men’s Dormitory and it was at this event that Hibbing was given the silver loving cup for the best appearance, conduct and sportsmanship.
The final game of the tournament was played at 8:00 that evening between New Ulm and Minneapolis Central. Minneapolis won with a 19-15 score and became State Champions for 1921.
Our team received very courteous treatment during our stay. We left Northfield Saturday morning and stayed over in Minneapolis and St. Paul for two days. While in St. Paul we visited the State Capitol and shook hands with Governor Preus.
We arrived home on Monday and were met by a boisterous bunch of students at the station. We will always remember this incredible team, our trip, and our great Hibbing friends.
• • •
The following are selections from the Jokes section of the 1921 Hematite yearbook. This was a very common section to yearbooks of this time period.
Deep Thought
Mr Martin (physics): Define vacuum, Floyd.
Floyd: Well - er – a – I have it in my head but I can’t define it.
Heard in the swimming pool
“Hey, if ya want to learn to swim, keep yer fingers together! You wouldn’t eat soup with a fork, would yer?”
The Little Pretenders
We always laugh at teachers’ jokes
No matter what they be.
Not because they’re funny jokes
But because it’s policy!
-The Seniors
Heard in English Class
Miss Beran: “What one thing gives you the most happiness, Albert?”
Albert: “The last day of school.”
Heard on the Steps
She: “Don’t you think betting is wrong?”
He: “The way I bet usually is.”
Heard in Senior English
Senior: “You may be witty, but the fellow who wrote Snowbound is Whittier.”
If the Seniors Owned the World, We Would…
1. Have all the lower classes step aside in the halls to let us by
2. Have school start at noon and end at 1:00
3. Have good weather whenever we go out the door
4. Have our friends nearby forever
Opinion
Opinion is divided into four parts: What we want our friends to think of us; what we think they think of us; what they do think of us; and what they think we think they think of us.
The Seven Wonders of the World
1. Our Junior-Senior Banquet and Ball
2. Our Senior Class play
3. Our 1921 basket ball team
4. Our new school
5. Our Hematite
6. Our school spirit
7. Our Class advisers Miss Sivertson and Mr. Beal
• • •
Hibbing High School Graduating Classes Through the Decades
1911...7
1921...89
1931...252
1941...371
1951...188
1961...341
1971...463
1981...354
1991...204
2001...225
2011...155
2021...150
Note: 1971 was the largest graduating class in school history!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.