DECORAH, Iowa — Sarah Ann Davidson of Virginia participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2021 during a Virtual Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16.
Davidson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and earned magna cum laude honors.
A total of 406 graduates were honored and celebrated in the Center for Faith and Life.
