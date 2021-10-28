VIRGINIA — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spent some time with local officials at the Virginia Fire Hall Thursday afternoon.
The stop was part of his Local Jobs and Projects tour that was announced Oct. 14 to highlight bonding projects under consideration for his capital investment proposal for the 2022 legislative session.
The tour is advertised as “a way for Walz to hear directly from Minnesotans about the local infrastructure projects that matter most to them.”
His time in Virginia was to mark “a successful project that received $9.5 million in the 2020 Local Jobs and Projects bill,” Clair Lancaster, press secretary for Walz, said by email Thursday afternoon.
Last year, Walz signed the largest bonding package passed in Minnesota history into law, the $1.9 billion 2020 Local Jobs and Projects Plan.
Virginia received approximately $9.5 million as part of that package, which will be used for the construction of a $26 million, 60,000-square-foot Public Safety Center the city has planned.
The facility will house both the Virginia Police and Fire departments and replace the old fire hall and police station when done in the summer of 2023. Construction could begin as early as June, 2022.
Walz started his day in Brainerd Thursday, where he visited a project for potential inclusion in the upcoming Local Jobs and Projects bill — a wildfire infrastructure improvement for the air tanker base, Lancaster said.
To date, preliminary requests for the 2022 capital budget total nearly $5.5 billion: $4.2 billion from state agencies and $1.2 billion – nearly a quarter of requests – from local governments, according to a story published earlier this month on the start of the tour.
---
Fire Chief Allen Lewis said in a Mesabi Tribune story earlier this year that the fire hall was built in 1907 at a time when horse-drawn fire units operated out of there. At more than 100 years old, the fire hall infrastructure is crumbling and the roof is leaking.
In that same story it was noted that city officials are planning to seek some funding from the IRRRB and more federal funding will be triggered once other local fire departments get involved in training at the multi-use facility, Lewis added in an earlier story.
Before the city can begin to build the center in the 100 block from Eighth Street South to 10th Street South, 42 structures, including many homes, must be bought. The main access will be off Second Avenue.
“We’re continuing to negotiate’’ with residents and property owners, Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said in the Mesabi Tribune story. Once the city informed them they were going to build a structure there, several people have called looking to sell their properties, he added.
The site concept calls for a community plaza along Second Avenue, while green space with a gathering shelter is slated for the south side.
Police and fire will each have their own specific areas, but the center will utilize shared spaces to help build camaraderie between the two departments.
