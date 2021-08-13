An overflow crowd of nearly 200 people filled a storage building at Kunnari’s Farm Market in Virginia for a chance to meet and hear from GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen Thursday evening. Jensen is campaigning for the nomination and the chance to face Governor Tim Walz in 2022.

Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen takes time to introduce himself and answer questions from the nearly 200 member audience who turned out Thursday evening to hear him at Kunnari’s Farm Market in Virginia.

