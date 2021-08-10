VIRGINIA — While Minnesotans won’t be casting a vote for governor until November 2022, at least two Republican candidates have already announced their intentions to seek the party’s nomination to take on DFL incumbent Tim Walz.
One of them is former state Senator Dr. Scott Jensen, who will be in Virginia for a meet and greet with a group called the MNGOP of St. Louis County during their monthly meeting, set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Kunnari’s Farm Market in Virginia.
The event is open to the public.
Jed Holewa, the Republican chairman for MNGOP of St. Louis County, and a union miner at Hibbing Taconite, said he reached out to Jensen to see if he would be interested in speaking to the group. He plans to do the same for any and all Republican candidates as the race unfolds.
“I will be asking other candidates to come and speak as well in the future,” Holewa said. “I think it’s super important that whomever is running gets to know our area, the people, and our industry. The rocks and cows of Minnesota matter just as much as the metro.”
A media darling for conservative news channels since COVID-19 took center stage in early 2020, the controversial former one-term Chaska lawmaker has been very vocal and critical of Walz’s handling of the pandemic.
He has thus far made that the theme of his candidacy.
According to a recent story in the Minnesota Reformer, Jensen has signed onto a lawsuit seeking to ban use of COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 12-15 and has lately been pushing back against health advisories warning people against the highly transmissible delta variant.
“Everything I read indicates that the severity of this syndrome is less than the original COVID-19,” Jensen said on the Point of View with Chris Berg podcast a few weeks back. “This is like a cold. This is a runny nose, low grade fever, sore throat.”
Medical professionals are now warning that the Delta Variant is the dominating strain of COVID-19 and is more contagious than the original strain. The CDC has recently recommended mask wearing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people as the number of positive cases have risen during the past month.
“As far as his stance on COVID-19. I do know he is a medical doctor and probably has more of an educated opinion on the matter than most. I think this will be an advantage for him because most people will listen to an actual doctor vs. politicians on the matter,” Holewa said. “Especially the way Fauci and the CDC keep flip flopping weekly on everything, people have had it.’’
He added that he believes Jensen announcing his run early has been a good thing.
“From what I understand he has raised lots of money for his race. Gov. Walz and his administration have done lots of damage to this state especially to the small business communities, and people are paying attention,” Howela said. “The more we can be proactive early on the better.”
According to bio information on his campaign website, Jensen was born and raised in Sleepy Eye, Minn. and graduated valedictorian of his 1973 high school class. He attended the University of Minnesota obtaining an undergraduate degree in physiology, magna cum laude, and then attended Luther Theological Seminary.
Jensen, who retired in January after one term in the state Senate, also served two terms on the Waconia school board and has worked as a family physician for two decades at the Chaska clinic he founded.
According to a recent Star Tribune story, in the Senate, he was best known for his work on a deal to set up an emergency insulin program for those who can't afford it, as well as signing his name to a DFL bill to legalize cannabis for adults, though he later wavered in support and said he did it to spark more conversation on the proposal.
Holewa says 2022 will be a very important voting year for Minnesotans, particularly those that live on the Iron Range, an area that has traditionally voted very blue.
“My team and I are working hard to educate the public on what’s happening in our state and will be doing what we can to get the word out. Gov Walz, his administration and House Democrats have taken Minnesota down a bad path and we need to fix it now,” he said. “The days of the quiet, soft Republican Party are over here in St. Louis County.”
