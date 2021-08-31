Going back to school, going back to work

As Iron Range students return to the classroom, some are also returning to work.
At area businesses.
Work-based learning is providing students with real-life work experiences while still in high school.
Work-based learning programs which operate as partnerships between businesses and schools, are expanding across the region.
“There's been a movement in industrial arts education for the last several years around work-based learning,” Roy Smith, coordinator of the Applied Learning Institute (ALI), which supports industrial technology programs at area schools. “It's not only about teaching these students in the classroom, but getting them work-based experience with internships at a local company.”
Under work-based learning, students attend school, but also work at manufacturers, fabricators, construction companies, engineering firms, home building companies, health care, and other businesses.
Work-based learning is an effort to train and keep students in northeastern Minnesota for the jobs needed by industry and business.
Most importantly, it's an opportunity for students to discover what they enjoy as a career path.
“What we say is we want students to find a post-secondary career that fits who they are and what they're capable of,” Mikal Brown, Hibbing Public Schools Bluejacket Career Academies and work-based learning director said. “It's to allow kids to explore where their interests, aptitude and passions are going to take them for a career.”
Companies like ASV Holdings, Inc., in Grand Rapids, Midwest Manufacturing in Nashwauk, Fairview Range in Hibbing, Northern Minnesota Builders Association, Range Steel Fabricators in Hibbing, and L&M Radiator in Hibbing, are among businesses participating in work-based learning, Smith said.
Chiropractors, pharmacies, orthopedic firms, and fire departments, are among other participants, Brown said.
“One vital piece is having industry partners and community partners who are interested in doing this,” Brown said. “If companies are interested in doing this, they should reach out to their school.”
At L&M Radiator, the company has supported work-based learning for years, Kelly Hertling, human resources supervisor said.
“We have several different work-based learning programs with Hibbing High School,” Hertling said. “We have students in groups of four who spend six weeks working on a project. They report here just as they would have to report for class, design a project of their choosing and get class credit for it.”
The programs help educate students about job openings across the region.
Thousands of jobs in northeastern Minnesota are opening, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Welders, cutters, solderers, construction equipment operators, heavy equipment, tractor trailer truck drivers, and electricians, are among occupations with the highest demand in northeastern Minnesota, according to DEED.
At L&M Radiator, students gain an understanding of what it's like to utilize a skill they've learned in school in a real-world work environment, Hertling said.
“They manufacture everything from bumpers to benches to decorative things for their cars and trucks,” Hertling said. “Some come up with sauna stoves. Some make grills. It's amazing to see what these kids come up with.”
Registered nurses, nurse practitioners, home health and personal care aides, are also in high demand, according to DEED.
Six of the top ten occupations in highest demand in the region are healthcare-related, according to DEED.
ALI has for years been making a push to boost student interest in industrial technology careers.
ALI has invested heavily in state-of-the-art industrial arts equipment and programming at schools across the region.
Industrial technology teachers at area schools are also stepping up industrial education programming and learning.
About a dozen high school industrial technology teachers from across the region recently spent three days at the Mesabi Range College Eveleth campus honing new skills to teach students.
“These teachers in local small schools don't just get to teach woodworking,” Smith said. “They have to teach auto mechanics, welding and other industrial arts skills. These teachers have requested to take some of those modules at colleges so they can better teach students. Throughout the year, our college faculty are working with our high school instructors and also visiting classrooms.”
Work-based learning is aimed not only at getting students interested in industrial technology careers in northeastern Minnesota, but showing students they can earn a good living in the area, Smith said.
“The goal is to expose them to some industry experience that will lead to meaningful employment and good paying jobs,” Smith said. “A goal is to keep students in the area.”
A few work-based Hibbing students have gone on to earn $1,500 to $2,000 a week three days after graduation, Brown said.
On the flip side, work-based learning has helped some students select a different career path rather than the first work-based learning experience of their choice, he said.
“It's one thing to sit in a classroom and hear about a career, but to experience it is invaluable,” Brown said. “The value of learning what you don't want to do is just as valuable as learning what you want to be.”
Rick Aldrich, Hibbing Public Schools superintendent, said the district's work-based learning programs are designed to meet the changing career needs of students and strengthen relationships with business.
“Our hope is for students to identify early potential career interests, provide course offerings around those interests, and to create real-world job experiences in their desired career areas,” Aldrich said. “The Hibbing School Board had the foresight to offer this program and continues to support it. The program has grown exponentially, even during COVID, to serve students in grades 9-12.”
Several school districts across the Iron Range have implemented work-based learning, Smith said. Others are moving to develop work-based learning programs.
“Superintendents are taking a fresh look at what a senior year might look like,” Smith said. “The network is growing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.