MOUNTAIN IRON — Fifty-year-old Marc Westerbur was imprisoned in his own body, unable to do the simplest things, like bend his own leg, feed himself or even scratch an itch.
Yet, the Mountain Iron resident had a message for anyone who would listen: “God is good.”
It wasn’t exactly what everyone might expect from someone faced with such dire circumstances.
The life-of-the-party man, who enjoyed boating, camping, hunting and cooking; who reveled in hosting big gatherings for friends and family with his wife and kids; who worked tirelessly to help people who had physical ailments during a long career in orthotics and prosthetics, was facing impending death.
He was suddenly the vulnerable one, wasting away to the crippling effects of ALS.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often known as Lou Gehrig's disease — a progressive, incurable condition that breaks down nerve cells causing muscles to weaken and eventually become paralyzed — was wreaking havoc on his body at great speed.
While some individuals can live with the disease for five years or more, it soon became clear it was advancing rather quickly for the Virginia native, who’d played football in high school and college and coached the Virginia youth hockey and youth baseball programs.
Marc knew about ALS. During his work, he’d assisted patients diagnosed with the disease, helping them achieve goals they never dreamed they’d accomplish.
He was also familiar with the manner in which some individuals who have ALS die — a difficult death from respiratory failure.
Marc had recognized the early symptoms of ALS months before his diagnosis. While gutting a deer in November 2019, the knife slid from his hand. Some time later, while painting cabinets, he struggled to hold the brush.
Marc was familiar with the “split-hand sign,” referring to the loss of the pincer grasp from weakness and wasting of two hand muscles. It is often one of the first indications of ALS.
He then began having back pain, said his wife, Kristi Westerbur, on a recent day at the family’s home. But when “his leg dropped,” Marc became more sure something was seriously wrong. He had difficulty lifting one of his legs, causing his foot to drag, and he outfitted himself with a brace to assist.
By the time last year’s annual Virginia ice skating show rolled around in March, Marc — who was a champion of his daughters’ figure skating endeavors and helped with prop design for the show that his wife directed — was convinced that “this is not good.”
He was diagnosed with ALS weeks later in April.
Marc was aware that he’d one day need an electric wheelchair to get around. He would eventually be unable to move, yet still able to taste, hear, see, smell and feel.
He was sad and angry, said his family. He later revealed that he’d contemplated ending his own life.
But then something happened that stunned everyone. Marc experienced newfound faith in the Catholic Church and decided he would spend the rest of his life living joyfully and providing as many “teachable” moments as possible for others during the time he had left.
“God started working in his life in a beautiful way,” said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. “He found joy in the struggle.”
And he bestowed that joy on others.
“Even though I am a broken body, I am a thousand times stronger that I was,” Marc had said months after his diagnosis.
“ALS is not a bad thing,” he said. “It has taken away the everyday distractions and has allowed me to focus on, most importantly, faith and family. … God is using me in a good way.”
Growing in faith
Marc Westerbur had always been Christian. He and Kristi married in the Lutheran Church and raised their three children in the Christian faith.
But after his diagnosis, Marc felt a longing for something more.
“The first people who reached out to me were my Catholic friends, and that really hit me,” he explained later during his journey.
Two individuals, Chris Bialke and Janelle Butler, then connected Marc with Holy Spirit church and its priest, Moravitz. Marc and Bialke began last summer going to the weekly “children’s Masses,” attended by Marquette Catholic School elementary students.
“He begged us to go, and one by one we went with him,” said eldest daughter, Jill Westerbur. The family was overwhelmed with the welcoming spirit of the church’s parishioners, she noted.
“They took us in like disciples,” Kristi Westerbur said. “The parish rallied around us.”
Marc soon decided he wanted to become Catholic. He and his wife and children, including twins Jayda and Jace Westerbur, currently VHS high school seniors, all made the choice to join the Catholic Church and began attending classes.
It was the first time, Kristi said, that she felt a heart-mind connection regarding faith, and she understood why her husband was so drawn to the church.
By late summer, Jill said her father was “joyful again.” But “it was a different type of joy,” she explained. It wasn’t the kind he displayed when the family was out boating, for example, she said. It was a deeper, far more profound joy. “He was a different dad, in a good way.”
Initially, Marc sat in the back of the church during Masses, remembered Moravitz.
But as Marc’s body grew weaker, his faith grew stronger. And one day he drove his wheelchair right up to the altar.
“He knew where he wanted to go,” Kristi Westerbur said with a smile. Moravitz continued: “He wanted to go to God.”
Marc’s “teachable moments” in the beginning were rather practical, Kristi recalled. The dad and husband wanted to assure his family knew how to do things when he was gone, like use tools.
Those moments later transformed from life skills to spiritual guidance. Marc wanted his loved ones, and anyone he met, to have the tools to grow in their own faith — and to know that “God is good.”
‘ALS is a gift’
Navigating ALS, physically, was a difficult, downhill road for Marc.
He didn’t have enough time to train his voice or eyes to use speech-generating or eye-tracking technology, Kristi Westerbur said.
His voice was eventually reduced to a whisper. Many days were spent sitting in a chair for hours.
Yet, Marc used the time of stillness to pray; to, in his own words,
“surrender everything to the Lord.”
He once said, “I have no need for TV because there is beauty in the sound of silence.”
He also wished “everyone could have just an inkling of what I’m experiencing.” “ALS is a gift,” he insisted. It allowed him to open his heart to God.
Marc and his family were set to be initiated into the Catholic faith during the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil service on April 3, when many individuals traditionally join the church. But it soon became clear that Marc might not make it to Easter, Moravitz said.
Dec. 13, the third Sunday of Advent, was chosen as the day the Westerburs were confirmed and received First Communion.
Becoming Catholic was “the highlight of Marc’s life,” agreed his family and Moravitz.
On Christmas Eve, Marc was placed on hospice care.
When Marc was no longer able to attend Mass, Moravitz brought the Mass to him, setting up an altar at his house. The parish’s musician, Josh Milani, lovingly lugged his heavy keyboard to and from the home, where Mass was celebrated once, sometimes two times a week, with a gathering of parishioners.
In the afternoons, parishioners met at the Westerbur home to recite the Divine Mercy Chaplet, a rosary-based devotional series of prayers.
Both Catholic and non-Catholic community members began filling the Westerbur residence each week. Marc, an extrovert, enjoyed the company.
The home was filled with love, and it radiated with Marc’s contagious positivity and love of Christ.
Moravitz said he would often send people to the Westerbur home to spend time with Marc, because it was clear “God was using Marc as a way to lead people to faith.” The priest said individuals would often arrive “downtrodden” and “walk out with joy.”
Despite Marc’s suffering and agony, he continually declared: “God is good!”
“He blew me out of the water,” Moravitz said. “I felt he ministered to me.”
“He was not the husband I knew,” Kristi Westerbur said. “He was a totally transformed Marc” — altered by the Holy Spirit, she said.
One day, Moravitz told the family they should write down all the amazing things Marc was saying, in his now quiet, yet fervent voice. Visitors started taking down his words in a notebook.
“I was a Christian. I believed,” Marc stated one evening, when a group of men from the church gathered at his house for prayer. “But I never let the Holy Spirit in my heart until five months ago. I gave it all to Jesus because I couldn't do anything else. I was close to ending my life, but the Holy Spirit told me I am loved and I have work to do. And that is why I’m still here. If you could experience one speck of what I experience, you will never look for anything else. I am not mad. I’m not sad. I’m not scared to die. When I was diagnosed I asked Jesus, please make something good out of this. And look at what I have in my living room tonight.”
“People wanted to be around him,” said Marc’s wife. “He always wanted to care for people. He was caring for their spiritual well-being.”
“Even though my body is broke, I can feel, I can sense, I can taste,” Marc had said. “I am a much better, bigger person that I have ever been in my life because of the Catholic Church. Any struggles you have you can make it through. I know you can, because I can do this.”
‘God has a plan’
Marc firmly believed “God has a plan,” and he offered up his suffering in prayer for others, Moravitz said.
“Surrender everything to the Lord,” Marc said. “Give it all to him.”
One day, when Holy Spirit musician Milani was out shopping for his wife, he had an overwhelming feeling that he was being called to the church to pray.
As he sat there in the church, “words starting coming to me” for a new song, he recalled. Milani began thinking about Marc, “a man who had so much impact on my life. He turned his whole life to Jesus, and I was so blessed to be a part of that,” Milani says on a video describing the writing of his song, “Carry Me.”
He knew he was called to write the song for Marc and his family.
It’s words, in part:
“My strength is weak and failing; And there’s nothing I can do; Oh my feet have failed to carry me; I’m worn and broken and bruised. … You carry me; Carry me; When life has got me falling on my knees; You carry me; … Your strength is all I long for all I need. …”
The first time Milani sang the song for Marc, he was shocked when Marc, who had never heard the lyrics, started singing along. Milani concluded “it was the Holy Spirit” at work — once again.
“I felt, in my heart, God called me to be with this family,” Moravitz said. Marc, he added, taught him more about faith and suffering, joy and surrender to God during Marc’s 51 days as a Catholic than Moravitz learned during his time in the seminary.
“As a priest, it was jolting.”
During the last 24 hours of Marc’s life, he became less responsive. But the day before his death, Marc “lit up” when Moravitz visited to pray, saying: “Father, God is good!”
On Feb. 2, the priest celebrated the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord at the foot of Marc’s bed, where he’d set up an altar.
Somehow, in his dying state, Marc mustered the strength to one last time swallow the Eucharist. The Catholic Church teaches that during the consecration of bread on the altar, the Eucharist becomes the actual body of Christ.
The priest said he believes Marc knew the importance of receiving that “last food for the journey into heaven.”
Marc also received the sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, with close family gathered at his bedside. He quietly whispered “I love you” to each of his loved ones.
Shortly thereafter, he was gone.
It was the peaceful death everyone had prayed would occur for Marc, Moravitz said.
That evening, Holy Spirit Catholic Church was filled with people gathered for a Holy Hour of prayer.
Marc’s journey “was a profound experience” for those who witnessed it — and for many who have heard Marc’s story since. “It was mystical. I have not seen anything like it in my life,” Moravitz said.
“He changed our family,” Jill Westerbur said of her dad.
During this year’s March figure skating show in Virginia, Jayda Westerbur skated to the song, “Carry Me.” She was joined on the ice at the end of her routine by her mom and siblings.
“Marc saw dying as beautiful,” Moravirtz said, adding that “it does not take away from the sorrow” loved ones are experiencing at their great loss.
But, “we are so blessed in so many ways,” Kristi Westerbur said. Without the example of her husband’s faith, “I don’t know where I’d be.”
“I wanted something good to come from this,” Marc had said previously. “I want all my friends to know that I am at peace.”
