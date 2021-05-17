Giorgi retiring from good run at RAMS

Steve Giorgi has always lived by a simple motto.
“You can participate in life or you can be a spectator,” Giorgi, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) executive director said. “I've chosen to participate.”
And then some.
Giorgi, who's headed the Mountain Iron-based public sector advocacy agency for the last six years, retires July 2.
In those half dozen years, Giorgi led RAMS to new highs.
“Steve has done an absolutely outstanding job,” Charlie Baribeau, RAMS board president said. “I can't ask for a better executive director. He's the best I've ever seen in the time I've been here.”
RAMS serves as a voice at the state and federal levels for Iron Range cities, townships, and schools.
“When it was founded in 1939 and mining companies were the big bad wolf, they wanted one organization to speak for the Iron Range,” Giorgi said. “I think it's earned a reputation down in St. Paul with both parties, with the governor, and in relationships with the federal delegation. RAMS is there as the voice and the conduit to elected officials.”
Giorgi was raised in Mountain Iron, graduating in 1973. He earned an Applied Science Degree in water and wastewater management from Vermilion Community College in Ely.
Giorgi went on to work at the Owatonna, Minn., public utilities, Western Lake Superior Sanitary District in Duluth, at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, and 27 years for the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees. He also served on the Mountain Iron School Board, the Mountain Iron Planning & Zoning Commission, as a Minnesota State High School League basketball official for more than 30 years, and has been involved in the Virginia Men's Golf Club for 21 years.
Giorgi's career eventually brought him back to his hometown.
Giorgi viewed the RAMS job as an opportunity to continue to work with local communities, schools and officials, he said.
“The (RAMS) board wanted someone to get the communities engaged,” Giorgi said. “It was an opportunity to do something good for the Range.”
Over his six years as executive director, Giorgi did real good for the Iron Range and RAMS.
Collaboration —such as the joining of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert public schools into the new combined Rock Ridge district — marked Giorgi's tenure.
“I would say with regard to the bond issue and the whole Rock Ridge cooperative, he has been absolutely incredible,” Noel Schmidt, Rock Ridge Public Schools superintendent said. “From the beginning he has been extremely supportive. In his (retirement) letter that he sent out to everyone, he said it was one of the most important projects RAMS has ever supported.”
Under Giorgi's leadership, RAMS membership has grown to 56 from about 40. He started a monthly “Lunch and Learn” session featuring guest speakers, a new finance committee, and increased communication with members. With board approval, a lobbying firm was retained to keep RAMS and its members abreast of legislative activities and funding opportunities. Participation in monthly board meetings has also risen to new levels.
Giorgi also serves on the Governor's Task Force on Broadband.
Under Giorgi, RAMS has grown to become a more vocal and visible voice within the state and in Washington D.C.
“He's brought everything to the table that we've needed, from broadband to mining,” Baribeau said. “He keeps all the schools, townships and cities informed,” Baribeau said. “He keeps us totally informed about what's going on in St. Paul at the state level and with projects like Essar (Steel). And he's worked hard with all the schools like Rock Ridge.”
Expanding high-speed broadband in the region, maintaining school funding, restoring Local Government Aid to communities, protecting Taconite Production Tax revenues, and lobbying against unfunded mandates, have been RAMS priorities.
All of which over the past six years have been a focus of Giorgi and RAMS.
“If you want to stick your nose in there and get something done, you can,” Giorgi said.
Another simple Giorgi motto.
