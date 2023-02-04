GILBERT—The Friday and Saturday fish and shrimp specials, the Buccaneer Burgers, the secret Alfredo sauce, the made-from-scratch chicken dumpling soup—they’re all favorites with diners at Fitz’s Wandering Pines Eatery & Pub owned and operated by Earl and Lori Fitzgerald.

The Fitzgeralds purchased the restaurant at the intersection of Broadway and Highway 135 from original owners Mike and Shirlee Sailer six years ago. As for the restaurant’s name, years back there had been a bar/dance hall in Gilbert called the Knotty Pine, and later the building was moved to nearby McKinley and renamed Wandering Pines by owners Pottsie and Patsy Butala. That place closed many years ago, and the Sailers took the name for their business.

