GILBERT—The Friday and Saturday fish and shrimp specials, the Buccaneer Burgers, the secret Alfredo sauce, the made-from-scratch chicken dumpling soup—they’re all favorites with diners at Fitz’s Wandering Pines Eatery & Pub owned and operated by Earl and Lori Fitzgerald.
The Fitzgeralds purchased the restaurant at the intersection of Broadway and Highway 135 from original owners Mike and Shirlee Sailer six years ago. As for the restaurant’s name, years back there had been a bar/dance hall in Gilbert called the Knotty Pine, and later the building was moved to nearby McKinley and renamed Wandering Pines by owners Pottsie and Patsy Butala. That place closed many years ago, and the Sailers took the name for their business.
In 2015, Earl and Lori Fitzgerald said they had been working full-time jobs “while looking for opportunities to better their financial future.” Besides working her full-time job at the bank, Lori Fitzgerald also worked part-time at the Wandering Pines. “An opportunity to purchase the restaurant arose, and after striking an agreement with the previous owners, they took ownership of the restaurant on June 30, 2016.”
The Fitzgeralds said in an email, “Our Friday and Saturday fish and shrimp fry draws in new customers and keeps the repeat customers coming in. It started out as an all-you-can-eat fish and shrimp fry with the original owners. The pandemic forced many changes. Due to supply and demand, and the rising cost of product, we had to make some changes. In order to uphold the quality of what we serve and keep it affordable to our customers, the all-you-can-eat part of the special had to be removed.” They added, “Additional fish and shrimp can still be purchased for those with a hearty appetite.”
The restaurant also has other popular specials. “Tuesdays we have a 1/4-pound Burger Basket, Wednesdays we have a BBQ Rib Basket and Thursday we have a pasta special. We also have pizza available daily after 4 p.m.,” they said.
Wandering Pines has a wide variety of selections on the menu ranging from burgers and sandwiches to pasta, steak, and seafood. The Fitzgeralds said, “A customer favorite is our homemade secret recipe for Alfredo that can be served also with chicken or shrimp. Our most popular burgers would be the Buccaneer Burger or Wandering Burger. Another favorite is our Garlic Chicken Melt. We offer homemade South Americans, and every day we have fresh, made-from-scratch Chicken Dumpling Soup.”
The Fitzgeralds talked about the enjoyable aspects of owning the business. For Lori, “working with family members and creating relationships with the staff as an extended family are at the top of the list.” And Earl said he “thoroughly enjoys interacting with the customers and seeing people and sharing stories with those that were friends of his parents.”
Referring to the challenges of owning a business, especially after experiencing the pandemic, are “staffing issues, the rising food costs and the difficulties of obtaining the supplies we need.” As to the rewards, they’re the “friendships that develop with staff, customers, and vendors,” the Fitzgeralds said. “Also, very rewarding is the result of hard work and determination. We are still open and operating. The pandemic did damage to so many businesses and people. We are still here. We will work hard day-to-day to remain open and to provide the best product and customer service as we possibly can.”
Of their restaurant the Fitzgeralds said they have a “wonderful staff and are grateful for their hard work and dedication. We all work as a team. Each position an essential part of being successful. We think of them all as family.” And the key to a successful business is consistency, they said. “We pride ourselves on attention-to-detail and consistently serving great food and giving great service. Another essential part of a successful business—loyal customers, which we are truly thankful to have.”
Earl Fitzgerald was raised in Eveleth and graduated from Eveleth High School. He spent the next 10 years playing minor league/pro hockey. After his playing days, he coached and taught hockey in Detroit, Michigan, for several years. From there he moved on to arena management in Nashville, Tennessee. Earl moved back to Eveleth in 2003 due to his father’s failing health. Earl currently works for the city of Eveleth and has for the past 15 years.
Lori Fitzgerald was raised in Gilbert as Lori Omersa and graduated from Gilbert High School. Her post-high school education includes cosmetology school and attending Eveleth Technical College for accounting. She has several years banking experience as well as working for INAC in the food service industry, and she also worked for the original owners of the Whistling Bird in Gilbert starting out as a hostess and working her way up to manager/bookkeeper.
