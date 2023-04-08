GILBERT—Carine “Carrie” (Spollar) Bajda has cause for celebration April 24—it’s her 50th birthday and the last day of her radiation treatments for cancer. On the CaringBridge website, the Gilbert native wrote in her usual upbeat way, “I hope everyone has a Happy Easter!”

Bajda, who lives in Stillwater with husband Paul and children Kendall and Gavin, was diagnosed with sinonasal carcinoma (sinus cancer) in January 2021. According to the Mayo Clinic website, nasal tumors are abnormal growths that begin in and around the nasal cavity. Bajda said in an email, “A mass the size of a golf ball was found in my sinus cavity between my eyes, optic nerve, and brain. I was referred to a head and neck surgeon who did a biopsy and confirmed it.”

