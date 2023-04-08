GILBERT—Carine “Carrie” (Spollar) Bajda has cause for celebration April 24—it’s her 50th birthday and the last day of her radiation treatments for cancer. On the CaringBridge website, the Gilbert native wrote in her usual upbeat way, “I hope everyone has a Happy Easter!”
Bajda, who lives in Stillwater with husband Paul and children Kendall and Gavin, was diagnosed with sinonasal carcinoma (sinus cancer) in January 2021. According to the Mayo Clinic website, nasal tumors are abnormal growths that begin in and around the nasal cavity. Bajda said in an email, “A mass the size of a golf ball was found in my sinus cavity between my eyes, optic nerve, and brain. I was referred to a head and neck surgeon who did a biopsy and confirmed it.”
She consulted with a team of 20 Mayo Clinic doctors from radiology, neurology, otorhinol laryngology, oncology and ophthalmology. “I had 33 treatments of proton beam therapy in March and April 2021. During that same time, I had six sessions of chemo. The radiation affected and burned my face and neck, making eating or drinking very hard. I ended up in the hospital for a week and had to be taken to my radiation by ambulance. I wanted a feeding tube but with how low my levels were, if infection happened, I would be done. I had lost about 40 pounds but since then have found most of it. For three months after, I went in every other day for IV fluids until my throat healed.”
A year after she was declared cancer-free, the cancer metastasized into her right lung. She has had immunotherapy since last May when the lung cancer was discovered, and she maintains her positive, lively attitude, and her sense of humor.
---
Carine Michelle Spollar was born April 24, 1973, to Frank and Genny Spollar, graduated from Eveleth-Gilbert High School in 1991 and Eveleth Vocational Technical College 1992 in optical technology. She has a sister, Gayle (Justin) Forsman, and a nephew, Kolton Bajda, a junior at Rock Ridge High School.
Paul Bajda and Carrie Spollar met while at a church retreat for confirmation. He was from McGregor. “He noticed my EG cheerleading jacket and asked if I lived in Gilbert. He said his grandmother lives in Gilbert and his dad grew up there. We didn’t date until four years later when we both were living in Duluth, me working and he was at UMD. We married in 1998 and are almost to our 25th anniversary,” she said in an email.
“We lived in Eagan and in 2001 moved to Stillwater. In 2005 Kendall was born. She is now a senior at Stillwater High School and will attend Minneapolis College of Art and Design in the fall. Our son Gavin is a freshman and is a hockey goalie whose team just went to state.”
---
“Now today began radiation. Fourteen treatments to go,” she wrote on CaringBridge four days ago. “Today I began my first of 15 radiation treatments to my right lung. My last session will be on my 50th birthday. Yahoo!! I am still having immunotherapy done in Rochester.”
Because the sinus cancer is very rare and aggressive, Bajda said, “We were not sure I would be able to keep or use my right eye. It had wrapped itself around my optic nerve, the muscles and broke the ethmoid bone which is located between the eye sockets. I chose to try to salvage my eye and after all the radiation, I felt relief, less head pressure and my eye started moving back where it belonged, and my vision went back to seeing single rather than double.”
On February 15, 2023, she posted on CaringBridge, “I said I was going to sleep all day today but that’s not happening. Had to drive a child to school this morning and left the house wearing my bathrobe, crocs, and a Santa hat. It was all I could scrounge together and hoped it wasn’t icy and I didn’t get pulled over. I did get some funny looks in the school parking lot though…..well, back to the findings of my PET scan. It seems the lymph nodes look clear and my spots in my right lung have increased in size. That alarms me but I usually wait to see what the pros have to say about it before jumping to conclusions. They are not as alarmed because of the coloring that they have, mine are blue-green in color which means less active. The colors closer to red mean the cancer is active and angry. That we don’t want.
“I also had immunotherapy yesterday and I believe will continue every three weeks but am now experiencing some of the side effects associated with that. Nothing I cannot handle, just more things to add to the uniqueness that is me. Well, I am going to take my blue-green body up for a bath and then hopefully take a nap. I will keep you posted on what’s next as soon as I know. Happy Belated Valentine’s Day!”
A friend posted a reply, as did several others each time Bajda wrote an update: “Thank God for the lymph node news!! Your sense of humor is staggering!!! Looking forward to a progressive plan, and prayers for those pesky side effects. You are a strong woman, Carrie!! Love ya!!”
---
On January 30, 2023, Bajda had written of her new-found friend, a Great Dane named Rocky. “We have been on the hunt for a four-legged cuddle buddy for us (me mostly) and after a few failed attempts to rescue a dog the stars finally aligned and on New Year’s Eve Paul and I met Rocky at his foster family’s home, and we took him home with us. He is now 14 months and 110 pounds. I have not missed the dog hair but love that he likes to snuggle, he’s a very sweet dog and we are all meshing well together.”
Bajda said her last report had “been positive after the biopsy but shortly after that my radiologist contacted me and wanted a second opinion before radiating my lung. If the scan shows activity, I will have another biopsy done and either add that to my radiation schedule to be treated with my lung or not.”
Christmas Day 2022 she posted: “Finally, something positive to report! I had my biopsy of my lymph nodes (5 different samples taken) from the left side of my neck. Pathology report came back with ‘The smears show crushed and actifactually enlarged lymphocytes rather than malignant cells.’ I have no idea what that means but understood the last part and am so happy to have gotten the results as my best Christmas wish come true.
“I hope you and yours had a nice couple of days together making memories, and just being together. We kept our celebration very small, the four of us went to the lake to avoid unnecessary exposure. I couldn’t ask for anything more, I am here with them and that’s all that matters.”
In early December 2022 she posted: “What was discovered today is that the three spots on my lungs seem to be just a tiny bit smaller, but I now have activity on my neck and chest lymph nodes. There is a slight chance it could be because recently I have received both a flu and Covid vaccine and that could be what made them light up. What needs to happen next is to have a biopsy done to see if it is cancer or just a reaction to the shots. A sample of what they remove will be sent off for a genetic breakdown to see if other forms of treatment are another option. I am scheduled for immunotherapy tomorrow and we convinced my oncologist to allow me another chemo cycle as well. She is going to prescribe extra steroids so my crash is not as severe. Last one kept me home and in my bathrobe for 4 days. I don’t want to stop fighting and will sacrifice my energy and strength for some extra ammunition. So back tomorrow morning we go for 5-6 hours of treatments and then wait to see what my biopsy tells us. I will have three weeks of radiation but need to know if the nodes are cancer so we know if they will also need to be radiated along with the spots on my lungs.”
Another post: “Yesterday was exactly two weeks to the day since I started chemo, as expected the hair started falling out. I didn’t want it in my bed or in anyone’s food, so I talked the kids into having a free-for-all on it. I was hoping for a monk ‘do but Kendall wanted to leave an arrow on my head like some character from The Last Airbender named Aang, but that didn’t turn out and I ended up with more like a question mark instead. I love the feeling of a baldish head and now getting ready will be even faster than before. The positive thing is that I know the chemo is working. Eventually it will grow again but until then I can save the ozone layer with a few less squirts of hair spray. We will be back to Mayo on Monday and Tuesday. We will miss both of the kids’ first days of school. I have a bag of hair in case anyone wants it for their garden. I think it keeps critters away.”
On February 8, 2022, she wrote: “Exactly one year ago, we received the call from my ENT surgeon informing me that the biopsy she removed 3 days prior was in fact malignant. It was a call we were waiting for on pins and needles. I will never forget the look on Paul’s face when I mouthed the words ‘Not good —cancer.’ It took about three days to let our kids know.
“My radiologist told me I will forget all the pain I was in, which I said I never would, but I actually have. I’ve been using the phrase ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’, because it really applies to me now.
“I have felt the pendulum swing from being hospitalized for a week and being pushed in a wheelchair to now going to the gym 3-4 times a week. The big problem now is keeping up any sort of stamina. I am active for a period of time and I’m having a hard time dealing with the fatigue that sets in after. I always thought I would just bounce back after my treatment, but I’ve found that ending chemo and radiation is only the beginning of the healing process. I’ve spent the last two days at the ‘ginormous airport full of broken people’ (Mayo) meeting with my team of doctors for blood draws and CT scans. All results were positive, and we are going to try a medicinal approach to my constant tiredness rather than herbal. I’m starting that tomorrow and hopefully it’ll keep me out of bed.
“The year has been overwhelming and the thoughtful and generous gestures will not be forgotten. I throw nothing away so I will have your get-well cards till my kids throw them away.”
On July 21, 2021, her post was an exuberant one. “CANCER FREE!!!!!!!!!! In my doctor’s words ‘There is no detectable carcinoma or metastasis, there is some activity around the treatment site that is normal and will be watched over the next visits.’
“Thank you, family, friends, coworkers, and people I don’t even know for the thousands of prayers, the texts, the meals, the cards and gifts. My journey was not complete without the love, compassion, empathy, support, and care you all expressed and showed me as I battled this unforeseen entity.”
When the cancer journey started at the beginning of 2021, Bajda’s sister Gayle had posted: “I love you so much, my super strong WARRIOR sister!! Your strength gives me the strength to fight this fight with you, and my heart is there with you at every single treatment!! Your spirit and attitude are tremendous.”
And of her husband, Carrie Bajda said, “Paul is my rock, and I couldn’t have done it without him.”
